SKNFA Introduces Gate Receipts Revenue-Sharing Pilot as Part of Transition to Semi-Professional Premier League

SKNFA Introduces Gate Receipts Revenue-Sharing Pilot as Part of Transition to Semi-Professional Premier League

By Spokesman Editor
SKNFA
Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – 21st January 2026 — The St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) has announced the implementation of a landmark pilot initiative designed to provide direct financial support to Premier Division clubs, as the Association advances its strategic objective of transitioning the Premier League toward a semi-professional competition.

Effective from Round Two of the 2025–2026 Premier Division season, the SKNFA will introduce a structured gate-receipts revenue-sharing model aimed at strengthening club sustainability, improving player welfare, and elevating the overall standard of domestic football.

Under the new framework, fifty percent (50%) of gate receipts will be distributed to participating clubs as follows:

Regular Season

• Fifty percent (50%) of gate receipts to be divided equally among the ten (10) Premier Division clubs.

Final Four

• Fifty percent (50%) of gate receipts to be divided equally among the four (4) qualifying clubs.

Best-of-Three Finals

• Fifty percent (50%) of gate receipts to be divided equally between the two (2) finalist clubs.

The remaining portion of gate receipts will continue to support match operations, officiating, administration, and the broader developmental responsibilities of the Association.

The SKNFA views this initiative as a critical step in modernizing the local football ecosystem and aligning the Premier Division with best practices across the Caribbean and CONCACAF regions. Clubs are strongly encouraged to apply these funds toward enhancing operational capacity, with particular emphasis on player remuneration, welfare, and professional standards.

“This pilot initiative reflects the Association’s commitment to meaningful reform and shared growth,” the SKNFA stated. “As we work collectively toward a semi-professional league structure, it is essential that clubs are better positioned to invest in their players and operations. This is a bold but necessary step in raising the profile and competitiveness of football in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The SKNFA will continue to monitor and evaluate the impact of the revenue-sharing model throughout the season, with a view to further refinements and long-term implementation as part of its broader Premier League transformation agenda.

