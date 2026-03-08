IMF Acknowledges Tourism Recovery and Positive Growth Outlook for St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, March 3, 2026 (PMO) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recognized the continued recovery of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ tourism sector and projected stronger economic growth ahead, affirming the positive trajectory of the Federation’s economy under the leadership of the Drew-led Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

In its Staff Concluding Statement of the 2026 Article IV Mission, released on March 2, 2026, the IMF noted encouraging signs within the country’s economic outlook. The report states that the projected acceleration in 2026, of 2.2%, is expected to be supported by a continued tourism recovery.

This acknowledgement reflects the Government’s sustained and deliberate efforts to revitalize the tourism sector, enhance airlift and destination marketing, and strengthen the overall visitor experience following global disruptions in recent years.

Recent data and stakeholder engagements have already pointed to a strengthening tourism rebound. The St. Kitts Tourism Authority reported that as of April 2025 the Federation recorded 61,374 air arrivals, a 14 percent increase over 2024, while cruise passenger arrivals reached 690,244, continuing an upward trajectory.

In addition, the Government has made significant progress in securing and expanding airlift, recognizing that reliable connectivity remains the lifeblood of island tourism. Strategic agreements with major carriers, including expanded service from key markets, have helped restore confidence and improve access to the destination.

Tourism officials have also reported that hotel occupancy and visitor spending continue to trend upward, signaling growing international demand for the St. Kitts and Nevis tourism product.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, welcomed the IMF’s recognition, noting that the findings validate the Government’s strategic focus on economic stabilization, diversification, and sustainable growth.

“Tourism remains a vital pillar of our economy, and we have been deliberate in strengthening the sector while simultaneously diversifying our economic base,” the Prime Minister said. “The IMF’s acknowledgment of the recovery underway is an encouraging signal that our policies are bearing fruit.”

Since taking office, the Government has pursued a multi-pronged tourism strategy that includes:

Strengthening global marketing campaigns

Deepening partnerships with airlines and cruise operators

Investing in tourism infrastructure and destination upgrades

Enhancing service standards and workforce development

Promoting year-round events and niche tourism offerings

These measures form part of the broader Sustainable Island State Agenda, which seeks to ensure that tourism growth translates into meaningful opportunities for citizens and businesses.

The IMF’s projection of improved growth in 2026 underscores growing international confidence in the Federation’s economic management and policy direction, even as global uncertainties persist.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis remains firmly committed to sustaining the positive momentum in tourism while accelerating efforts to diversify the economy, strengthen resilience, and position the Federation as a premier, future-ready destination in the Caribbean.