FinCEN Rescinds 2014 Advisory – A Milestone Achievement For Saint Kitts And Nevis

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew
Basseterre, Saint Kitts, February 27, 2026 (SKNIS) — The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis welcomes the formal rescission by the United States Department of the Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of its 2014 Advisory concerning the Federation’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

The Advisory, originally issued on May 20, 2014, raised concerns regarding the abuse of the CBI Programme by certain foreign individuals. On February 24, 2026, FinCEN officially rescinded that Advisory. This development marks a significant milestone in the Government’s sustained and comprehensive reform of the CBI Programme over the past three years.

Importantly, this announcement comes as Saint Kitts and Nevis concludes its successful hosting of the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM — a moment when regional leadership, cooperation, and collective progress are in sharp focus. The timing underscores the Federation’s strengthened standing not only regionally, but internationally.

Prime Minister and Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, described the rescission as a moment of national validation.

“I am pleased with this excellent news. Over the past three years, we have strengthened due diligence, increased minimum investment thresholds, transformed the CBI Unit into a statutory body with proper oversight, implemented residency and biometric requirements, and led the establishment of a regional CBI regulatory authority. We committed to restoring integrity and international confidence in our programme, and that commitment continues to be recognised internationally. A significant cloud that once hovered over our CBI Programme has now been lifted.”

Since taking office in 2022, the administration led by Prime Minister Drew has undertaken sweeping reforms to modernise and fortify the CBI Programme. These reforms included increasing minimum investment thresholds and strengthening due diligence processes; introducing mandatory residency and biometric data requirements to enhance identity verification and traceability; and advancing the creation of a regional regulatory authority to ensure transparency, accountability, and enforcement across participating Eastern Caribbean states.

These actions formed part of a strategic roadmap initiated upon the Government’s assumption of office, aimed at securing the long-term sustainability and global standing of the CBI Programme. As early as 2023, international partners had begun to view the programme more favourably as a result of these significant reforms.

The rescission of the Advisory signals international recognition of the substantial progress made and affirms Saint Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to meeting and exceeding the highest global standards in investment migration governance.

The Government extends its appreciation to local and regional stakeholders, international partners, and the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis — both at home and in the diaspora — whose patience and support for the reforms have contributed to this achievement.

The FinCEN announcement reaffirms Saint Kitts and Nevis’ reputation as a trusted and responsible member of the international financial community, despite previous criticisms and mischaracterisations of the programme.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis remains resolute in safeguarding the integrity of its institutions and ensuring that the CBI Programme continues to operate with transparency, security, and the highest standards of due diligence

