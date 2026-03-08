Experts Finalizing Engineering Designs as Nevis’ Airport Expansion Project Advances

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (March 05, 2026)- Final engineering designs for the Vance W. Amory International Airport expansion are nearing completion, signaling a transformative step in the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) strategy to increase airlift and elevate the island’s tourism industry.

Providing an update during his February 24 monthly press conference, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism, the Honorable Mark Brantley, said the much-anticipated multi-million-dollar capital project is progressing following the receipt of key geotechnical data in recent weeks.

According to the Premier, the results of borehole testing carried out late in 2025 were received on February 05, clearing the way for consultants to complete the detailed design work required to advance the airport upgrade.

“Based on their own analysis of the report, our consultant, Perez Engineering, is in the process of finalizing the engineering designs specific to the upgrade of the existing runway, aprons, and proposed runway extensions toward the east and west. These boreholes were necessary so we could test the carrying capacity of the land in the area, and it will tell us what we need to do to ensure that we can cater to the aircraft that we want to cater to.”

Premier Brantley also noted that the project’s survey phase has progressed significantly. The consultant’s land surveyor spent two weeks on the island in February completing the remaining surveys, including a comprehensive topographic survey of the proposed aerodrome.

He explained that the work will facilitate completion of the overall design package, including an updated site plan and the final alignment and features of the airport’s surrounding road network.

Land acquisition for the project is also largely complete, with negotiations concluded in most areas, payments made, and the government already taking possession of the majority of the required lands. This has enabled preliminary site activities such as land clearing, borehole drilling, and surveying.

“You may also see some work being done if you drive by the area because a physical office for the project management team is currently being established. This will be located in a building just across from the airport.”

While construction will eventually impact airport operations, the Premier indicated that planning is underway to minimize disruption during the early stages of the project.

“What I’ve been told is that we will have operations continuing once we can do that safely and then at some point we will have to suspend operations because the existing runway will have to be shored up, it will have to be reinforced ,and so clearly we’ll have to suspend operations. Bear in mind that a lot of the construction that’s happening will not be directly affecting operations until later in the development. For example, when we’re doing the road realignment that should not affect operations at the airport.”

Premier Brantley also addressed questions about airline engagement, explaining that formal negotiations with carriers will begin once construction timelines are finalized.

“We have made contact but we have not started negotiations. Once we get going and we have clear timelines I think it’s a better time to speak, bearing in mind that the project suggested project timeline that we’re told is 18 to 24 months. So we should have ample time to negotiate during that period of time.”

Financing for the estimated US$45 million project has already been secured through the Government of Taiwan. However, the Premier noted that the administration is awaiting a required loan guarantee from the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis before funds can be disbursed.

“The Taiwanese have committed funding…They have asked for a guarantee from the federal government. We have, of course, extended that request to Prime Minister [Honourable Dr. Terrance] Drew and the Federal Government. I would just want the people of Nevis to understand that the only reason for the guarantee is because Nevis does not have the international standing to go and borrow on its own, and so we require a guarantee. But the responsibility for repayment lies 100% with Nevis.

“So that is all we need right now is a signature to allow us to move forward. And I reiterate that this is no imposition on St. Kitts whatsoever. Every loan that the Federal Government has guaranteed for Nevis has been the responsibility of us, the NIA, and the people of Nevis to pay back.”

The airport expansion project is expected to generate employment during the construction phase while positioning Nevis for increased visitor arrivals once completed. Greater air traffic will also create new opportunities at the airport terminal and within the island’s wider tourism sector.