HomeUncategorizedPrime Minister Drew Receives Full State Honours At Jubilee House During Official...

Prime Minister Drew Receives Full State Honours At Jubilee House During Official Visit To The Republic Of Ghana

Uncategorized

Published on

By Admin
Accra, Ghana, March 04, 2026 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, was today, March 04, 2026, formally welcomed to Jubilee House in Accra by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, as part of his Official State Visit to the West African nation.

Upon arrival at Jubilee House, Prime Minister Drew was received with full military honours during an official welcoming ceremony hosted by President Mahama. The ceremony included a ceremonial parade mounted by the Ghana Air Force, symbolising the respect and friendship between the two nations.

Following the playing of the national anthems of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Ghana, Prime Minister Drew inspected the Guard of Honour before proceeding to official introductions with members of the respective delegations.

The formal welcome marked an important moment in the strengthening of diplomatic relations between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Ghana, underscoring a shared commitment to expanding cooperation in areas such as education, trade, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Prime Minister Drew’s visit reflects the deep historical and cultural ties that connect the Caribbean and Africa, and highlights a mutual interest in building stronger partnerships for development and shared prosperity.

Following the ceremonial welcome, Prime Minister Drew and President Mahama held bilateral discussions at Jubilee House aimed at deepening cooperation and advancing new opportunities for collaboration between the two countries.

The Official State Visit continues with a series of engagements designed to strengthen the relationship between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Ghana while fostering closer connections between the peoples of both nations.

