Old Road Move Into Second As Cayon Cruise In Women’s League

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Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 13, 2026 – MFCR Old Road United Lady Jets climbed to second place in the 2026 Elvis Star Browne Women’s League standings following a dominant 17-0 victory over newcomers S L Horsfords St. Paul’s United Sparks on Sunday, July 12, at the National Bank Group Technical Center.

Leranja Wilkinson delivered a remarkable individual performance, netting nine goals to lead the Lady Jets to their biggest win of the season. The emphatic result also provided Old Road with the goal difference needed to leapfrog into second place in the standings. Adding to the nine goals from Leranja are a hat trick from Ruzella Tucker, a brace each from Anaya Rouse and Shinell McCalla and a goal from Shenica Francis.

The only other Match Week Three fixture was contested on Saturday, July 11, when defending champions Mapau Cayon Rockettes produced an equally convincing display, defeating Hector and Associates Hotspring Bath United 8-1. Josanna Williams was the star of the show with four goals, supported by a brace from Myesha Rawlins and a penalty from Durenique Henderson. Shylar Tyson scored an own goal in the first half.

Despite the heavy defeat, Bath United head coach Laughton Herbert remained encouraged by his team’s effort, noting that the match formed part of the players’ development.

“With experience you get consistency, plus we were short on numbers. Some of the regular players didn’t come today because of other obligations. So, all in all, even though we lost the game, I think that the ladies did well,” Herbert said.

Mapau Cayon Rockettes goalkeeper Craivecia Sutton credited her team’s second-half dominance to tactical adjustments made after a slow start. “We went out and we talked to the players, let them know that they have to get back in position because we were playing a lot out of position. From since we got back in position, we came back and scored more goals,” Sutton said. The other scheduled fixture between league leaders Honda Newtown United and Security Forces United ended in a default victory for Newtown as Security Forces forfeited the match.

The 2026 Elvis Star Browne Women’s League continues this weekend at the National Bank Group Technical Center, with another exciting slate of matches as teams continue their pursuit of league honours.