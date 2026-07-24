Connor And Essien To Represent St. Kitts & Nevis At Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

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ST. KITTS & NEVIS — The St. Kitts & Nevis Aquatics Federation (SKNAF) proudly celebrates a historic milestone as swimmers Skyla Connor and Jonathan Essien prepare to represent St. Kitts & Nevis at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, from 23 July to 2 August 2026.

The team’s participation represents a significant milestone in the continued growth of aquatics in St. Kitts & Nevis, with SKNAF sending swimmers to the Commonwealth Games for the very first time.

Swimming competition will take place at the renowned Tollcross International Swimming Centre from 24–29 July, bringing together some of the Commonwealth’s top swimmers to compete on one of the sport’s biggest international stages.

Skyla Connor will compete in the 50m Freestyle and 50m Breaststroke, while Jonathan Essien will contest the 50m Butterfly and 100m Butterfly.

Accompanying the athletes will be SKNAF President Eldon Thomas, who will serve as both Team Manager and Coach for the delegation.

The Commonwealth Games is one of the world’s premier multi-sport events, bringing together approximately 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories. Glasgow, which successfully hosted the Games in 2014, welcomes the event once again in 2026, with world-class venues providing the stage for elite competition.

Representing St. Kitts & Nevis at the Commonwealth Games is a reflection of the commitment, perseverance and exemplary work ethic that both Skyla Connor and Jonathan Essien have demonstrated throughout their swimming careers. Through consistent performances, dedication to training and a positive attitude both in and out of the pool, they have become outstanding ambassadors for the sport and role models for aspiring young athletes across the Federation.

“This is a truly historic moment for aquatics in St. Kitts & Nevis,” said Eldon Thomas, President of the St. Kitts & Nevis Aquatics Federation. “To see Skyla and Jonathan take to the Commonwealth Games stage for the very first time is something everyone involved in our sport can be proud of. Both athletes have shown tremendous dedication, discipline and resilience, and their work ethic has been second to none. They have embraced every opportunity to develop as athletes and ambassadors for our country, and we know they will represent St. Kitts & Nevis with pride, humility and determination. We are also deeply grateful to the St. Kitts & Nevis Olympic Committee for their continued partnership and support in helping make this historic moment possible.”

SKNAF extends its sincere appreciation to the St. Kitts & Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) for its continued investment in athlete development and unwavering support in preparing the team for the Commonwealth Games. This partnership has provided invaluable opportunities for St. Kitts & Nevis’ athletes to gain international experience and continue raising the profile of aquatics on the world stage.

As Skyla and Jonathan prepare to compete in Glasgow, they carry with them the hopes and support of an entire nation. Their participation marks an important chapter in the continued growth of aquatics in St. Kitts & Nevis and serves as an inspiration to the next generation of swimmers who dream of representing their country at the highest level.