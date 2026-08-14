SKNFA Confirms Participation In 2026 FIFA U-15 Boys’ World Cup And Festival

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The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) is pleased to confirm its participation in the 2026 FIFA U-15 Boys’ World Cup and Festival, which will be held in Azerbaijan in October 2026.

The tournament presents a unique opportunity for the nation’s emerging young footballers to compete against some of the world’s best talent while experiencing an international football environment that supports both athletic and personal development.

SKNFA President Atiba Harris welcomed the announcement, emphasizing the importance of the competition in the Association’s long-term player development strategy.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our young boys to showcase their talent and gain valuable international experience as they continue to develop and grow. Participating in a FIFA competition of this magnitude reflects our commitment to investing in youth football and creating pathways for our young players to reach their full potential,” said President Harris.

The SKNFA remains committed to strengthening its youth development programme and providing opportunities for players to compete at the highest levels. Participation in the FIFA U-15 Boys’ World Cup and Festival is another significant milestone in the Association’s ongoing efforts to develop the next generation of footballers in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Further details regarding the team’s preparation and squad selection will be announced in due course.