Four-Goal Hero Sharema Blake Fires Honda Newtown United To Dominant Victory

Home / Sports / Four-Goal Hero Sharema Blake Fires Honda Newtown…

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Sharema Blake delivered a sensational attacking display on Sunday, netting four goals—including a blistering first-half hat-trick—to lead league leaders Honda Newtown United to a convincing 6-2 victory over defending champions Mapau Cayon Rockettes as the second round of the 2026 Elvis Star Browne Women's League got underway.

Blake wasted little time making her mark, scoring three goals in a devastating six-minute spell in the 10th, 14th and 16th minutes to put Newtown firmly in command. Her clinical finishing left the defending champions chasing the game early, although Olujede Bridgewater pulled one back before halftime to give the Rockettes a glimmer of hope.

Mapau Cayon Rockettes started the second half brightly when Jasonna Williams found the back of the net to reduce the deficit. However, Honda Newtown United quickly regained control of the contest.

Zonia Marshall extended Newtown's advantage in the 71st minute before Christi-Anne Mills added another in the 82nd minute. Blake then completed her remarkable afternoon with her fourth goal of the match in the 84th minute, sealing an emphatic 6-2 triumph.

The victory preserves Honda Newtown United's perfect record this season and extends their lead at the top of the standings to 18 points, six clear of nearest challengers MFCR Old Road United Lady Jets and Mapau Cayon Rockettes, who remain tied on 12 points.

Meanwhile, two other Match Week 6 fixtures were awarded by default after teams failed to appear.

For the third time this season, Baley Construction Security Forces United forfeited their scheduled fixture, handing MFCR Old Road United Lady Jets three points by default. Hector and Associates Hotspring Bath United also forfeited their match against S L Horsford St. Paul's United Sparks, earning the newcomers their first points of the campaign.

In accordance with the competition's Rules and Regulations, both Bath United and Security Forces United have each been deducted six points for every forfeited match. The adjustment lifts St. Paul's United Sparks into fourth place on three points, strengthening their push for a playoff berth. The 2026 Elvis Star Browne Women's League continues on Saturday, August 8, with matches at the National Bank Group Technical Center.