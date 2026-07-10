SKNFA Launches Ambitious Youth Football Initiative to Boost Player Development

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BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) is launching an ambitious youth football initiative this summer, featuring a series of small-sided competitions designed to keep children active while strengthening player development across the federation.

The summer programme kicks off next week with a nationwide 1v1 Championship, before progressing to 3v3 and 5v5 competitions. The initiative aims to prepare young players for the return of school football later this year. Boys and girls can compete across five age groups: Under-9, Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, and Under-18.

Regional qualifiers will take place across six zones in St. Kitts and Nevis, concluding with the national finals at the National Bank Group Technical Centre. Matches will be hosted at Newtown Playing Field, St. Peter’s Football Complex, St. Mary’s Park, Samuel Williams Playing Field, Saddlers Playing Field, and ET Willett Park in Nevis. The action begins with the Under-15 and Under-18 regional qualifiers, leading off three weeks of youth football.

SKNFA Technical Director Giba Damiano emphasized that the initiative focuses on long-term growth rather than just winning.

“It has to do with development… player development, coach development, developing the environment,” Damiano said. “We really want our players to have the courage to take on defenders. We want our players to be comfortable when defending and football starts with 1v1s. We want to become a nation that develops players that are comfortable, intelligent and confident on the ball.”

In addition to trophies, the SKNFA is placing an emphasis on education by awarding school vouchers to the champions.

“Because we take education seriously, the prize is going to be school vouchers,” Damiano explained. “We want to send a very strong message that football is a unique way to achieve success on the pitch, but also off the pitch.”