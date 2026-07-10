Newtown, Bath and Old Road Women Secure Wins in Women’s League Matches

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BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – July 7, 2026 – Honda Newtown United tightened their grip on first place in the 2026 Elvis Star Brown Women’s League standings after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over defending champions Mapau Cayon Rockettes on Sunday, July 5th, at the National Bank Technical Center.

Sharima Blake scored the match-winning goal in the 38th minute, giving the East Basseterre side a lead they maintained through the final whistle. Despite sustained second-half pressure from the Green Valley team, Newtown’s defence held firm to claim all three points.

Following the match, Newtown captain Christi-Anne Mills praised her teammates and Blake for their performance. “(Blake) gave me the assist to get that goal. We stuck the game plan; we scored that goal and tried to get more goals and kept going. But after we saw that we may not get any more, we decided to keep that lead and defended it as hard as possible,” Mills said.

Cayon Rockettes player Trisha Nisbett noted that her team will use the loss to prepare for their next match. “We could have done better, but we played well overall,” she said.

The weekend action began on Saturday, July 4th, with Hector & Associates Hotspring Bath United earning their second consecutive win in an emphatic 5-1 victory over S.L. Horsfords St. Paul’s United Sparks. Zyan France netted a hat-trick for Bath United with goals in the 33rd, 48th, and 68th minutes. Ajonique Newton opened the scoring in the fifth minute, and Ashonique Romney also added to the tally. St. Paul’s United Sparks scored their first goal of the season deep into stoppage time courtesy of Jahzakia Smithen.

BATH UNITED 5-1 ST. PAUL’S UNITED SPARKS

Bath United Women’s Head Coach Laughton Herbert highlighted the team’s growth. “Some of the players are getting more positive, they’re getting more confident on the ball. We have some players now, they are hungrier for goals this year,” he said. “All in all, the team is coming along nicely.”

St. Paul’s United Sparks assistant coach Dante Mardenborough acknowledged the tough result but found a silver lining in the team’s historic goal. “The game was not how I would have wanted it to go. Even though we got the goal, I found that that was a great accomplishment for the team…being our first time in the league,” he said. “Even though they got the victory, I still felt that getting the goal is a success for us,” he added.

SECURITY FORCES UNITED 0-8 OLD ROAD UNITED LADY JETS

Also on Saturday, President’s Cup champions MFCR Old Road United Lady Jets bounced back from an opening-week 7-0 loss to Newtown by cruising to an 8-0 shutout victory against Security Forces United Women. Leranja Wilkinson led the Lady Jets with a hat-trick, while Ruzella Tucker scored twice. Kezel Williams and Shackima Wilkerson completed the scoring.

Lady Jets player Shinell McCalla emphasized the importance of the rebound performance. “Well coming in from the last game, we were a little bit disappointed with the results. So, we know we had to come with a better result and we had to level out the last game scoreline and add more to the scoring board for tonight’s game,” McCalla said.

Security Forces United Women manager Shane Clark remained optimistic about his squad’s outlook moving forward. “Well, tonight was not a good night, but I expected a lot more. The girls did well,” Clarke said. The 2026 Elvis Star Brown Women’s League continues this weekend with the next round of fixtures.