Nevis to Introduce Radar Speed Cameras; Motorists Urged to Drive Responsibly

Home / Local News / Nevis to Introduce Radar Speed Cameras; Motorists…

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (July 06, 2026)- Motorists on Nevis are being urged to obey traffic laws and drive responsibly as the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) moves to introduce radar speed cameras as part of a broader effort to improve road safety and strengthen traffic law enforcement.

Speaking at his June 30 press conference, Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, announced that photo radar technology will be installed at strategic locations across the island. The system is intended to deter speeding, promote safer driving habits, and introduce a more efficient, automated process for issuing traffic tickets.

“We are working to bring about speed cameras on the island and a ticketing system that will be more automated because currently you need to have an officer on site. We will be setting up speed traps so as you speed it will cost you some money.”

Premier Brantley noted that the initiative follows the successful implementation of a similar system on St. Kitts, where speed cameras were introduced after a number of fatal road accidents.

He said the NIA’s objective is to take proactive measures to prevent similar tragedies on Nevis.

“We do not want that to happen in Nevis, and so I am putting it out now that the speed traps are coming and so our people please drive sensibly on the road.”

The Premier has also indicated that the Administration will ensure road infrastructure is adequately prepared before the new enforcement system is introduced, including the installation of additional road signs and making speed limit and other traffic signs more visible.

While no implementation date has been announced, motorists are being advised to begin adhering strictly to posted speed limits and other traffic regulations. Once operational, the radar cameras are expected to be deployed at various locations across the island, with sites rotated periodically to discourage motorists from slowing down only at known camera locations. Notices of traffic violations will be issued electronically to offending drivers under the automated ticketing system.

The introduction of the radar speed camera programme forms part of the NIA’s ongoing commitment to enhancing road safety, encouraging responsible driving, and reducing the risk of serious traffic collisions on Nevis.