Road Naming Project Town Hall at Pond Hill Community Centre

By
Editor
-
0
21
From the print editionYear 69 No. 06 — July 10, 2026 →

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (July 10, 2026)- The following is a public announcement from the Nevis Island Administration Department of Physical and Environment:

Road Naming Project Town Hall at Pond Hill Community Centre

The Department of Physical Planning and Environment will be hosting a Public Town Hall validation session at the Pond Hill Community Center in St. John’s Parish on July 16, 2026, at 6:00pm for the Nevis Road Naming Project and Village & Locality Boundaries Project.

Additional Sessions will be at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall in St Paul’s Parish on August 20, 2026, at 6.00pm and the Franklin Brown Community Center in St. James Parish on August 27, 2026.

The Nevis Road Naming Project map and Village Locality Boundaries map can be viewed on the Nevis Island Administration Website-Documents-Physical Planning and Environment.

Additional information can be obtained from the Physical Planning and Environment Department, located upstairs Labour Department and Water Resource Management Department, Main Street, Charlestown or (869) 469 5521 Ext. 6302, 6303, Email: nevplan@niagovkn.com.

More Local News

Nevis to Introduce Radar Speed Cameras; Motorists Urged to Drive Responsibly

10 Jul 2026

Creative Excellence Celebrated at Felix Dexter Award Ceremony

10 Jul 2026

Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw to be Featured on New EC$50 Banknote, Honouring a Caribbean Nation Builder

10 Jul 2026

TDC Supports Community Mural Project in Partnership with The Caribbean Foundation for Children and the Charlestown Secondary School

10 Jul 2026