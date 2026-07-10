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NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (July 10, 2026)- The following is a public announcement from the Nevis Island Administration Department of Physical and Environment:

Road Naming Project Town Hall at Pond Hill Community Centre

The Department of Physical Planning and Environment will be hosting a Public Town Hall validation session at the Pond Hill Community Center in St. John’s Parish on July 16, 2026, at 6:00pm for the Nevis Road Naming Project and Village & Locality Boundaries Project.

Additional Sessions will be at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall in St Paul’s Parish on August 20, 2026, at 6.00pm and the Franklin Brown Community Center in St. James Parish on August 27, 2026.

The Nevis Road Naming Project map and Village Locality Boundaries map can be viewed on the Nevis Island Administration Website-Documents-Physical Planning and Environment.

Additional information can be obtained from the Physical Planning and Environment Department, located upstairs Labour Department and Water Resource Management Department, Main Street, Charlestown or (869) 469 5521 Ext. 6302, 6303, Email: nevplan@niagovkn.com.