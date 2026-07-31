PM Pays Tribute To National Legal System Contribution Of Charles Wilkin, QC

Home / Local News / PM Pays Tribute To National Legal System…

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 30th July 2026) — Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Terrance Drew has paid tribute to the late Charles Wilkin, QC, describing him as a man who made a significant contribution to the development of St. Kitts and Nevis’ legal system.

Speaking during the adjournment of the National Assembly on Thursday 30th July 2026 during his general condolences remarks, the Prime Minister extended condolences to Attorney General Garth Wilkin and his family following the passing of his father.

Dr. Drew said the late Charles Wilkin’s contribution to the Federation extended well beyond the legal profession.

“…Mr. Charles Wilkin, QC, would have been one who contributed significantly to the development of our legal system here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

He also acknowledged Wilkin’s involvement in other aspects of national life.

“As you know, he was also involved in sports and many other things, Madame Speaker, and so he has contributed significantly to the advancement of St. Kitts and Nevis…”

PM Drew also went on to highlight the work of AG Wilkin, saying: “and I want us to recognize his [Charles Wilkin] significant contribution, and even through his descendant — his son, the Attorney General who we know contributes significantly to our advancement.”

On behalf of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Drew extended condolences to the Wilkin family and said Charles Wilkin’s service to the Federation would be remembered.

“…his contribution will never ever be forgotten.”