TDC Mourns the Passing of Mr. Charles L. A. Wilkin, KC, Former Director and Legal Counsel

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The Board of Directors, Management, and Staff of the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla Trading and Development Company Limited (TDC), express our profound sadness as we join the wider community in mourning the passing of Mr. Charles L. A. Wilkin, KC, former Director and Legal Counsel, distinguished attorney, respected business leader, and valued member of the TDC family.

Mr. Wilkin served TDC with exceptional dedication and distinction from 1977 until his passing. Over nearly five decades, he provided trusted legal counsel, sound strategic guidance, and steadfast leadership that helped shape the governance, growth, and long-term success of the Company.

Throughout his tenure, Mr. Wilkin earned the highest regards of colleagues, fellow directors, staff, and stakeholders for his integrity, wisdom, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to excellence. He played an instrumental role in guiding us through many significant milestones and critical decisions, offering thoughtful counsel and a steady hand during periods of both opportunity and challenge.

Beyond his legal expertise, Mr. Wilkin was a trusted advisor whose insight, judgment, and dedication contributed immeasurably to the strength and stability of TDC. His influence extended well beyond the boardroom, leaving a legacy of service, accountability, and principled leadership.

As we reflect on his life and contributions, we do so with deep gratitude for the remarkable role he played in the development of our Company and the wider business community. His example will continue to inspire future generations of leaders and professionals.

On behalf of the entire TDC family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Wilkin’s family, friends, colleagues, and all who were privileged to know him. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

We also honour his many contributions to the legal profession, corporate governance, and national development, recognizing the profound impact he made throughout his distinguished career.

May he rest in eternal peace.