Historic Milestone as SKNABA Announces Three National 3×3 Teams for International Competitions and Camps

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The St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Basketball Association (SKNABA) is proud to announce the national teams that will represent the Federation at three (3) prestigious international 3×3 basketball events over the coming weeks, marking another historic chapter in the development of 3×3 basketball in St. Kitts and Nevis.

For the first time in the Association’s history, St. Kitts and Nevis will have three (3) separate national 3×3 teams representing the Federation at international events within the same competition period. This milestone reflects the rapid growth of the country’s 3×3 programme and highlights SKNABA’s commitment to creating opportunities for players, coaches, managers and technical officials to compete and develop at the highest level.

Following several weeks of intensive training sessions, which culminated with a 3×3 competition, the final selections were made for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, the FIBA 3×3 Youth Training Camp in the Cayman Islands, and the FIBA 3×3 Birmingham Challenger in Alabama, USA.

These selections showcase not only the depth of youth talent within the Federation but also the progress being made in establishing St. Kitts and Nevis as one of the Caribbean’s emerging 3×3 basketball nations.

2026 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games

Representing St. Kitts and Nevis at the CAC Games will be:

Players: Makari Gumbs, Daivique Osbourne, Cecil Angel, Tyquan Rogers

Coach: Wendell Pemberton

The CAC Games provide another opportunity for the Federation to compete against the region’s top basketball nations while continuing to build on the success of recent international performances. St. Kitts and Nevis would therefore be making its debut at the 2026 CAC Games in 3×3 Basketball.

FIBA 3×3 Youth Training Camp – Cayman Islands

SKNABA has also accepted an invitation from FIBA, in partnership with Olympic Solidarity, to participate in the FIBA 3×3 Youth Training Camp in the Cayman Islands from August 6–9, 2026.

Representing St. Kitts and Nevis will be:

Players: Tivadi Herbert, Garfield Hodge Jr., Jayzane Hodge, K’vonte Bedford

Coach: Nashorn Maynard

Manager: Jaekeeda Thomas

The camp is designed to strengthen the Caribbean’s high-performance pathway by providing athletes and technical personnel with elite coaching, education, and competition experience while preparing the next generation of 3×3 pro and semi-pro basketball talent.

FIBA 3×3 Birmingham Challenger

Following its championship-winning performance at the Statia Elite Quest, St. Kitts and Nevis earned a qualification spot to compete in the prestigious FIBA 3×3 Birmingham Challenger, where the Federation will face some of the world’s strongest 3×3 and semi-pro players.

Representing St. Kitts and Nevis will be:

Players: Makari Gumbs, Nigel Challenger, Dario Esdaille, Jeran Morris

Coach: Wendell Pemberton

Trainer: Allister James

Participation in the Birmingham Challenger represents another major step forward for the Federation and demonstrates that St. Kitts and Nevis continues to earn opportunities to compete on the international 3×3 stage through strong performances and consistent development.

These three (3) international assignments further cement what has already been a landmark year for SKNABA. The Federation has successfully completed its domestic league competitions, captured international titles, qualified for the CAC Games, earned qualification to the FIBA 3×3 Birmingham Challenger (pro event), and secured participation in the FIBA Youth Training Camp — all clear indicators that the country’s investment in 3×3 basketball is producing tangible results.

SKNABA congratulates all selected athletes and technical officials and wishes them every success as they proudly represent St. Kitts and Nevis internationally. The Association also extends sincere appreciation to the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC), FIBA, Olympic Solidarity, corporate partners, clubs, volunteers, and supporters whose continued investment has helped make these achievements possible.

As SKNABA continues to expand opportunities for its athletes, the Association remains committed to building a sustainable high-performance programme that will inspire the next generation of basketball players and further elevate the profile of St. Kitts and Nevis on the regional and international stage.