SKNFA Confirms Disbursement Of 2025-2026 Prize Monies To All Clubs

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The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) is pleased to confirm that all prize monies for the 2025–2026 domestic football season have been fully disbursed to all eligible clubs in both the Premier Division and Division One.

The distribution of these funds reflects the Association’s continued commitment to supporting its member clubs, rewarding on-field success, and promoting the sustainable development of football throughout the Federation.

Premier Division

Position Club Prize Money

1st Old Road Jets FC EC$50,000.00

2nd St. Peter’s FC EC$20,000.00

3rd Cayon FC EC$8,000.00

4th Newtown United FC EC$6,000.00

5th Village Superstars FC EC$1,000.00

6th St. Paul’s United FC EC$1,000.00

7th Conaree FC EC$1,000.00

8th Dieppe Bay Eagles FC EC$1,000.00

9th Sandy Point FC EC$1,000.00

10th Bath United FC EC$1,000.00

Total Premier Division Prize Money: EC$90,000.00

Division One

Position Club Prize Money

1st Lodge Patriots FC EC$20,000.00

2nd Garden Hotspurs FC EC$10,000.00

3rd Trafalgar Southstars FC EC$5,000.00

4th Trinity/Challengers FC EC$1,500.00

5th Tabernacle FC EC$500.00

6th Molineux FC EC$400.00

7th Saddlers FC EC$200.00

8th Security Forces FC EC$200.00

9th Conaree Fireball FC EC$200.00

10th Rivers FC EC$200.00

Total Division One Prize Money: EC$38,200.00

A total of EC$128,200.00 was distributed in prize monies across both divisions for the 2025–2026 season.

The SKNFA congratulates all clubs for their participation and achievements throughout the season and thanks them for their continued commitment to the development of football in St. Kitts and Nevis. The Association remains dedicated to strengthening the domestic game through sound governance, financial accountability, and meaningful investment in its member clubs.

As part of its continued commitment to raising the standard of domestic football, the SKNFA is also pleased to announce that the 2026–2027 SKNFA Premier League Champions will receive a record EC$100,000.00 in prize money, doubling the previous first-place award. This significant increase demonstrates the Association’s ongoing investment in local football and its determination to create greater incentives for excellence, professionalism, and competitiveness throughout

the Premier League.