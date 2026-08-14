Historic Debut at the 30th Goodwill Swimming Championships

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The St. Kitts & Nevis Aquatics Federation (SKNAF) is proud to announce the national team selected to represent St. Kitts & Nevis at the 30th Goodwill Swimming Championships, taking place from 14–16 August 2026 at the National Aquatics Centre in Balmain, Couva, Trinidad & Tobago.

This competition marks a historic first for St. Kitts & Nevis, as SKNAF will participate in the Goodwill Swimming Championships for the first time. The Federation received an invitation to participate from the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) as part of the 30th annual staging of the championships. Goodwill 2026 – Summons.pdf

The Goodwill Swimming Championships bring together young swimmers from across the Caribbean and provide an important platform for developing athletes to gain valuable experience in regional competition. The 2026 championships will feature swimmers competing across age groups from 8 & Under through 15–17, with events including freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly, individual medley and relays.

The St. Kitts & Nevis delegation selected for the championships includes:

Boys 9–10

* Gaj Leonce

* Rhaejaan Jacobs

Boys 11–12

* Valentino Esposito

* Teadrian Tross

* Saulo Sahely

* Greyson Burrell

Girls 15–17

* Jazzelle Connor

Team Officials

* Kyle McEachnie – Head Coach & Team Manager

* Annelise Leibbrandt – Assistant Coach & Chaperone

Greyson Burrell was selected to the national team but will unfortunately be unable to participate in the championships due to unforeseen circumstances. The Federation is pleased to recognize Greyson as a member of this historic first SKN Goodwill team and congratulates him on his selection.

For SKNAF, participation in the Goodwill Swimming Championships represents another important milestone in the Federation’s long-term athlete development pathway.

Competing at a regional championship of this nature provides young swimmers with the opportunity to race against athletes from across the Caribbean, gain valuable international competition experience, and develop the confidence and skills required as they progress toward future regional and international competitions.

The experience gained at Goodwill will form part of the broader development pathway for St. Kitts & Nevis swimmers as they work toward competitions such as CARIFTA and other international championships, while contributing to the continued growth of competitive swimming within the Federation.

The 30th Goodwill Swimming Championships will officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, 14 August at 4:30 p.m., followed by competition at 5:15 p.m. The meet continues on Saturday, 15 August and Sunday, 16 August, with competition beginning at 9:00 a.m. each day.

SKNAF President Eldon Thomas expressed his pride in the team’s historic participation:

“This is a proud moment for the St. Kitts & Nevis Aquatics Federation. Participating in the Goodwill Swimming Championships for the first time represents another important step in the development of aquatics in St. Kitts and Nevis. We are extremely proud of the athletes who have been selected to represent our Federation and our nation.For these young swimmers, this is about more than competing. It is about gaining experience, building confidence, developing friendships across the region and laying the foundation for their future in the sport. We encourage each athlete to compete with determination, pride and sportsmanship and to make the most of this opportunity.”

SKNAF extends its sincere appreciation to the athletes’ families, coaches, clubs, volunteers and supporters who continue to invest their time, energy and resources in the development of swimming in St. Kitts & Nevis.

As Team SKN prepares for its historic debut, the St. Kitts & Nevis Aquatics Federation invites the nation to rally behind our young athletes as they proudly wear the national colours and represent St. Kitts & Nevis on the regional stage