Devon ‘Rollerz’ Hutton Remembered For Linesman Legacy, Work Reputation

Home / Local News / Devon ‘Rollerz’ Hutton Remembered For Linesman Legacy,…

Photo: Children of the late SCASPA linesman, 50-year-old Devon ‘Rollerz’ Hutton-including, from left, Kadeem Hutton, Tadesha ‘Taddy’ Hutton and Tootsie-gather around his beloved bicycle, a familiar and much-loved part of his daily life, following part one of his funeral service held on Wednesday 12th August 2026, at the Church of God of Prophecy. Hutton, who became a linesman with SCASPA in December 2012, was remembered by his daughter Tadesha and SCASPA’s Marine and Passenger Operations Manager Captain Ludell Harvey-Lloyd for his strong work ethic, skill and dedication to the job. (Spokesman Snap). An inset photo shows the late Hutton.

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 13th August 2026) – “His reputation spoke for itself. When Daddy was on the job, things got done. His work ethic became a part of a legacy he left behind, and it was something he passed on to his children.”

Those were the words of Tadesha ‘Taddy’ Hutton, daughter of the late 50-year-old Devon ‘Rollerz’ Hutton who joined the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) staff as a linesman in December 2012, as she paid tribute as part of the eulogy presentation during his funeral service held on Wednesday 12th August 2026, at the Church of God of Prophecy at Buckley’s Site in Basseterre.

She remembered her father as a hardworking man whose years in the shipping industry earned him a reputation for getting the job done.

“Daddy spent many years working in the shipping industry where he became well known for his hard work and the ability to get the job done,” she said. “He helped offload containers from the cargo vessel, and even if he had his own way of doing things and sometimes causing a little trouble, there was no denying that he was one of the best at what he did.”

As shared by her, his work ethic also became part of the legacy he passed on to his children, all of whom found their own paths within the shipping industry.

“His work ethic became a part of a legacy he left behind, and it was something he passed on to his children. All of us have found our way in the shipping industry in some form, whether hands on or in administrative roles, carrying on a piece of the world he knew so well,” Hutton said.

She recalled being pleased when she began working at the port, joking that it gave her an opportunity to keep tabs on her father.

“I was so glad when I started working at the port just so I could keep tabs on my father,” she said, before adding humorously, “But [you all] can't tell him I said that.”

Hutton said one of the jobs she saw her father take great pride in was working as a linesman at the cruise port, helping to bring cruise ships safely alongside the dock.

“One of the jobs I saw my father take great pride in is working as a linesman at the cruise port, helping to bring the cruise ships safely alongside the dock, and I'm telling [you all], that is not an easy task, and I know the linesmen would agree with me,” she said.

She recalled watching her father at work from a young age and gaining an appreciation for the demands of the profession.

“When I was younger, I would watch my father at work, and even then, I understood what he was doing wasn't an easy task but back then, there were fewer linesmen, so you could only imagine. The responsibility on each man was even greater,” she said.

“It required strength, skill, teamwork, and courage. The cruise ships would arrive early in the morning and sometimes leave late in the night but it was demanding work, and he showed up to do it.”

Hutton also spoke about the practical skills her father developed throughout his life and his willingness to take on difficult work.

“If something needed fixing, chances are my father could do it. He might not do it right away, but he will get it done,” she said. “He worked with his hands, learned many skills throughout his life, and wasn't afraid of hard work.”

She said his workplace was also conveniently located a “stone's [throw] away” from one of his favourite places to relax with friends, the Ferry Terminal.

“That’s the kind of memory that reminds us of who he was. Not just a working man, but someone who enjoyed life on his terms, laughter, and the company around us,” she said.

While describing his caring ways as a father, for Hutton, there was another part of her father's daily life that was impossible to leave out – his bicycle.

“That was daddy- loving, caring, protective and always finding his own way to show his children just how much they meant to him, then there was his bike,” she recalled.

“I don't think I would forgive myself if I forgot such a huge part of my father's life. That bike wasn't just his way of getting around; it became part of who he was every single day.”

Hutton added: “You could bet your life on seeing Devon riding that bike. He rode it to work, to the ferry terminal to spend time with his friends, and back home. All of us had a turn on that bike with daddy.”

Also paying tribute was SCASPA’s Marine and Passenger Operations Manager Captain Ludell Harvey-Lloyd, who described Hutton as a highly capable linesman and a valued colleague.

He said he had known Hutton from his younger days in the Newtown area before later encountering him professionally at SCASPA through Hutton's father, Kenneth Hutton, whom he described as “One of the best thing you could ever have when it comes to a linesman.”

Harvey-Lloyd recalled that in 2012, Kenneth Hutton expressed his desire for his son Devon to become part of the linesmen team.

“I said, ‘You sure he could handle this?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I can teach him.’ I said, ‘Okay, no problem, let's do it,’ and then Devon became a part of us in 2012,” Harvey recalled.

Hutton became a linesman with SCASPA in December 2012 and went on to spend nearly fourteen (14) years with the organisation's marine team.

Harvey remembered Hutton as a worker who was never afraid to speak his mind.

“Devon is not afraid to tell anybody what he got to say,” he said, adding that despite disagreements, Hutton never held a grudge.

“But you know the key thing about it? He never kept malice. Never. The very next day, you and he are good to go.”

Harvey also recalled Hutton's keen attention to his finances, describing him humorously as someone who could “count very well.”

“Anytime you get Devon's money wrong, just look out,” Harvey said.

“And he's not coming empty handed. He's coming with his file and his papers… and he's going to show you from where he started and why you give him extra this time and not the last time.”

Turning again to Hutton's professional ability, Harvey described him as a “very strong linesman” who knew his work well and had learned from his father.

“His replacement will have to be somebody really, really, really good,” Harvey said.

Harvey extended condolences to Hutton's family and friends on behalf of the SCASPA team, particularly the Marine team with whom he worked.

He also recalled Hutton's distinctive attachment to his bicycle, which he said was his only means of transportation.

“When I look through the leaflet today, I say one of the pictures that was missing is Devon on his bike,” Harvey said.

“His only means of transportation, no matter what type of day it is, whether it's rain…or whatever is coming, Devon is on his bike and he got that from his father.”

Harvey concluded his tribute by describing Hutton as “a good man, a very good man,” and said his passing would be felt by colleagues across SCASPA.

Representatives of the workers representative organisation the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU), of which he was a member, also attended the funeral service.

Among those present were some of the SKNT&LU Executive Committee members, including President Sydney Bridgewater, Second Vice President Nadine Natta, General Secretary Precious Mills and Floor Members Sean Kelly, Eva Henderson and Lloyd Rouse, as well as Senior Clerk Vassil Roberts.

The two Union Shop Stewards for the SCASPA linesmen membership, Lawson ‘Laba’ Liddie and Hani Lake, also attended the service, along with other unionised linesmen.

The late Devon Hutton was buried at the Springfield cemetery.

Photo: Representatives of the workers representative organisation -the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU)- of which the late Devon ‘Rollerz’ Hutton was a member-(From right to left) President Sydney Bridgewater (also a Field Officer), Floor Members Sean Kelly (also a Field Officer) and Eva Henderson, General Secretary Precious Mills and office Senior Clerk Vassil Roberts, pose for a photograph as a mark of respect following part one of Hutton’s funeral service on Wednesday 12th August 2026 at the premises of the Church of God of Prophecy located at Buckley’s Site in Basseterre. (Spokesman Snap)

Photo: Union Shop Stewards for the linesmen membership, Lawson ‘Laba’ Liddie (left end) and Hani Lake (right end), join other unionised linesmen for a photograph at the graveside following the funeral service of the late Devon ‘Rollerz’ Hutton at the Springfield Cemetery on Wednesday 12th August 2026. (Credit: SCASPA)