Building Better: Cardin Home Renovation Puts Spotlight On Workers, Staff Improvement And Rehabilitation

Home / Local News / Building Better: Cardin Home Renovation Puts Spotlight…

By: Precious Mills

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Wednesday 5th July 2026)-The ongoing rehabilitation of the nearly 100-year-old Cardin Home located in St. Johnston's Village is not only transforming the care facility for the elderly and other vulnerable residents but is also placing a spotlight on expected staff improvement as well as the rehabilitation of skilled inmates from His Majesty's Prison (HMP) who are part of the project workforce.

Such details emerged during the government's media tour of key projects on Friday 31st July 2026 when Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Three (West Basseterre) and minister with responsibility for Public Works Konris Maynard, highlighted that the project extends beyond the construction work.

“They [The residents] deserve to be in comfort. They deserve to have a facility that they can enjoy. And the overhaul, what you're seeing, yes, you're seeing physical work and the construction work, but it goes far beyond that. It's about the landscaping, it's about improving the staff, it's about improving the services that the Cardin Home would have to offer, and so it's a wholesome renovation, rehabilitation, especially to mark the 100th anniversary and to also to the commitment St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party-led administration."

Maynard also underscored the significance of the collaboration between the HMP and the Public Works Department, describing it as beneficial not only to the institution but also to the workers involved.

"It is important also to thank His Majesty's Prison, who is collaborating with the Public Works Department to make this a very unique project where we can accomplish a whole host of things. One, the rehabilitation, yes, the refurbishments, yes but we also utilize the skills of persons at His Majesty's Prison, integrating an opportunity for them to further their skills even as they rehabilitate themselves, and also in collaboration with Public Works to ensure that this is a cost-effective approach to this renovation project. So this is overall a win-win for everybody, for the country, for the people it serves, for the constituency here, and just for everybody in general."

Maynard expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Drew for his support in advancing the project, recognising his roles as Minister of Health and Minister of Finance.

“…let me first thank the Prime Minister, who is actually the Minister of Health, who is also a strong driving force for this in the whole of the ministry's agenda to improve healthcare services across the entire federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and in particular on St. Kitts,” he said in part

Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr. Terrance Drew, also highlighted the role being played by the skilled workers from His Majesty's Prison.

"It [This project] has been adopted by His Majesty's Prison so we have persons from His Majesty's Prison who are here. They are skilled workers and so they have adopted it to refurbish it and then also to maintain it. Never again will the Cardin Home be a deteriorated institution to host the most vulnerable in our community. Those days are over."

Dr. Drew noted that the institution, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, is receiving significant attention to ensure it meets modern standards.

"It's a home that of course serves the vulnerable members of our community… next year will make 100 years. However, we have taken to make sure that we refurbish this institution and make it modern."

PM Drew thanked Maynard for his strong advocacy in advancing the project.

Meanwhile, Assistant Nurse Manager at the Cardin Home Paula Francis expressed appreciation for the ongoing improvements and the collaborative effort behind the renovation.

"I would like to thank everyone for really fulfilling their promises for us, the nurses, and the residents here at Cardin Home. We are looking forward to seeing an awesome place."

Of note, works, which commenced in July 2026, include the re-roofing of the four residential wings-two female and two male-as well as extensive plumbing, electrical, carpentry, flooring, wall and window upgrades throughout the facility.

The project also involves the modernisation of key areas including the kitchen, laundry, dining and recreation spaces, physical therapy area and sick bay. Additional improvements include full fencing, enhanced security measures, and the replacement and upgrading of furniture and fittings to create a more comfortable and functional environment for residents and staff.

The Cardin Home rehabilitation project falls under the sectors of Social Care and Health.