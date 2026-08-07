Minister Evelyn Thanks Stakeholders For Making Culturama 52 A Resounding Success

Home / Local News / Minister Evelyn Thanks Stakeholders For Making Culturama…

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (August 06, 2026)- Deputy Premier and Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Eric Evelyn, has expressed heartfelt appreciation to everyone who contributed to Nevis Culturama 52, while describing this year’s festival as “a tremendous success.”

“In my estimation, I think Culturama 52 was indeed a tremendous success. Practically all of the shows, the quality of the shows were extraordinary. We had pretty good attendance at practically all of the shows.

“We have been seeing over time, over the past few years, improvement in terms of the start time of the shows, we’ve seen improvement in terms of management, and overall, I am very pleased with Culturama 52. So I want to say a very big thank you and a hearty thank you to all who made C52 the tremendous success that it was,” he stated.

Reflecting on the conclusion of the festival, celebrated July 23 to August 04 under the theme “Our Heritage Proud and True: It’s Culturama 52,” Minister Evelyn commended the organisers, participants, sponsors and patrons whose collective efforts ensured another memorable celebration of Nevisian culture and heritage.

“I would like to take this opportunity to heartily congratulate all of the winners from the various shows, pageants and other activities for Culturama 52,” Minister Evelyn said. “As I say congratulations to the various winners, I would also like to say thank you to all who participated, the winners and all of the other persons who took part in these competitions. Of course, unless you take part, we cannot have a successful Culturama, we cannot have successful events.”

The Minister also expressed gratitude to the festival’s sponsors, revellers, vendors, patrons, the Culturama Committee and everyone who played a role in the staging of Culturama 52.

Minister Evelyn further noted that the festival was relatively free of accidents and incidents and thanked revellers and all those who participated for their good behaviour throughout the celebrations, which helped ensure a safe and enjoyable festival for all.

The Culturama Committee also expressed appreciation to the hundreds of individuals and organisations whose talent, dedication and support contributed to the festival’s success. The committee congratulated all winners, runners-up and participants across the various competitions, recognising the troupes, bands and masqueraders who brought the streets of Charlestown to life with creativity, colour and cultural pride. It also thanked the designers, volunteers, sponsors, patrons and artists whose contributions helped make the Street Parade, Grand Parade and the overall festival a memorable celebration of Nevisian culture, creativity and heritage.

Among the major winners of Culturama 52 were Mia Alexander (Caribbean Lottery), who captured the Bank of Nevis Miss Culture Queen 2026 title; Kairo, crowned TDC Senior Kaiso Monarch; Adowah, who secured a back-to-back victory as National Bank Groovy Soca Monarch; Ras Brown & Rocco Dan, winners of the National Bank Power Soca Monarch competition; Mighty Zen, Junior Kaiso Monarch; Oualie Rhythms Steel Orchestra, winners of the National Bank Panorama competition; Kadijah Mulley, National Bank Miss Culture Swimwear 2026 and Devaughn Browne, National Bank Mr. Kool 2026; Porsha Precious Perkins and Keznambi Archibald of Charlestown Primary School, winners of the Republic Bank Mr. & Miss Talented Youth Pageant; and Zaine Frederick of Antigua and Barbuda, who was crowned Bank of Nevis Miss Caribbean Culture Queen 2026.

In the Street Parade competition, David Dynasty won the Folklore category, Back in De Good Ole Days captured the Ole Mas title, U 2 Young 2 Know Bout Dis won the Float category, and Four Seasons Whisper of Oualie claimed top honours in the Fantasy category.

The festival concluded with DVX Reloaded being declared the 2026 Road March Champion for “Sugar Daddy”, bringing the curtain down on another vibrant celebration of Nevisian culture, music and tradition.