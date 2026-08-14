PLP Leader Hints Last Candidate ” Will Excite Young People”

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By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 12th August 2026) – The People’s Labour Party (PLP) Leader and immediate past Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris has hinted that the party’s yet-to-be-announced candidate for St. Christopher Six will be a nationally known figure who, he says, will “excite young people and the imagination of the country.”

He made the disclosure on Tuesday 11th August 2026, during the PLP-sponsored weekly programme 'The People’s Choice', hosted by Jamiella MacPhail on Freedom FM, following the party’s convention held on Saturday, 8th August, at the Newtown Paddock in East Basseterre (St. Christopher One).

At the convention, seven of the PLP’s eight candidates were formally presented ahead of the next general elections, with the new slate, comprising one female and six males, replacing all but Harris from the party’s 2022 line-up.

Asked about the outstanding candidate for Constituency Six, Dr. Harris said the party had already identified its standard-bearer.

“…we had screened candidates for all eight constituencies. And I'm happy to say that no constituency will be left out,” Dr. Harris said.

He explained that the party had already identified its candidate for Constituency Six but that the timing had not been suitable for the individual to formally come forward.

“We have, in fact, already identified the person who will be our standard bearer, if you will, for PLP number six. That person is sufficiently known within the executive and elsewhere,” Harris said.

“The time window was not opportune for the person to come forward and sign. But the person is still very much active in doing the work of the party.”

Dr. Harris said the candidate would be presented at a later date, not only to the constituents of Constituency Six but to the wider country.

“And at a later date, we will present that person, that candidate for number six, not only to the people of number six, but to the people of the country,” he said.

Offering further clues about the individual, Dr. Harris said the prospective candidate has a national profile and would appeal particularly to young people.

“It will be somebody with a national profile, and it will be somebody that will excite young people and the imagination of the country that PLP has been able to attract such a broad cross section,” Dr. Harris said.

He said the party’s slate reflects diversity in talent, gender, age and community connections, with individuals who have already been engaged nationally.

“So they will not be strangers, and that other person would really hit the streets rolling, and you will be happy, I do believe, as all other persons will be.”

Pressed for further hints, Dr.Harris reiterated that the candidate has a national profile and wide reach.

“I think it’s a good thing for the party to be able to attract these caliber of persons to our fold.”

Dr. Harris said he appreciated that the individuals who have joined the PLP had made a deliberate choice to do so.

“I do appreciate that each of them has a choice and they made a choice to come with me. I think that that is an outstanding commendation for the party, and so I owe each of them a debt of gratitude,” he stated.

The PLP leader also expressed confidence in the candidates’ ability to deliver if elected.

“Our country, in turn, when they are elected, come to see them at work, and I promise they will deliver with the energy and vigor that we have not seen, at least not over the last four years,” Harris said.

Harris’s comments came as the PLP presented seven of its eight candidates at the convention.

For St. Christopher One, Calvin Pemberton was presented for East Basseterre, taking over from former candidate Jacqueline Bryan who chaired the 2026 candidates unveiling at the convention.

In St. Christopher Two (Central Basseterre), Dameon Lawrence, the party’s Deputy Leader, is the candidate, replacing Nubian Greaux who had resigned from the PLP and is presently the candidate for the People’s Action Movement (PAM) in that constituency and also one of the two deputy party leaders.

Troy ‘Spuddy’ Hendrickson was presented for St. Christopher Three (West Basseterre), replacing then Deputy Leader Akilah Nisbett-Byron who had resigned.

Delante Lewis was presented for St. Christopher Four, replacing Kendale Liburd.

Patricia Isles-Ceasar was presented for St. Christopher Five, replacing Stachio Williams.

Of note, Dr. Marc Williams was the PLP candidate for St. Christopher Six in the last election.

Dr. Timothy Harris was presented for St. Christopher Seven, while Claudine Saunders was presented for St. Christopher Eight, replacing Andrew ‘Talbo’ Bass, who had resigned.

Harris also used the convention to project confidence in the PLP’s prospects at the polls.

“When PLP speaks, everyone listens because we are the only alternative in this country. No matter what they do or what they say, they know this election will be a contest between the outgoing Labour Party and the incoming People’s Labour Party,” he told supporters.

Following the August 2022 general elections, the St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) won six seats while PLP's sole seat was captured by Dr. Harris (St. Christopher Seven) and Shawn Richards, former PAM Leader captured the seat in St. Christopher Five.

Photo: People’s Labour Party (PLP) Leader Dr. Timothy Harris addresses supporters during the party’s convention held on Saturday, 8th August 2026, at the Newtown Paddock in East Basseterre, where seven of the party’s eight candidates were formally presented ahead of the next general elections. Harris has since hinted that the outstanding candidate for St. Christopher Six will be a nationally known figure who will “excite young people and the imagination of the country.” (Credit:Youtube.com/PLPOSKN)