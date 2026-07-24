Home / Politics / Federal Statement On Proposed Destiny Project

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 23, 2026 (SKNIS) — The Federal Government and the Nevis Island Administration held a high-level meeting on July 23, 2026, on four major issues arising from the application by Destiny International Limited and South Nevis Limited to establish the proposed Destiny project in Nevis.

The meeting is the latest step in a review process that began when the Cabinet Secretary of the Nevis Island Administration formally transmitted the application to the Federal Government on January 29, 2026, under the Special Sustainability Zones (Authorisation) Act, 2025.

On July 1, 2026, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew wrote to the Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, identifying four major issues that had been determined by the Federal Cabinet to fall within the purview of the Federal Government. Those issues were identified following consultation with, and a review of input received from, the Special Sustainability Zones Ad Hoc Committee and the Independent Oversight Committee, both of which included members drawn from a range of civil society organisations across the Federation.

The Premier of Nevis responded on July 6, 2026, recommending that a high-level meeting be convened to address the four issues. That meeting took place on July 23, 2026.

The discussions held at the meeting, together with the fundamental project changes proposed there, are to be presented to the Federal Government. They will then be relayed to the Independent Oversight Committee for its input, before being returned to the Federal Cabinet for consideration.

Prime Minister Drew said the process to date had already produced meaningful revisions to what was first put forward.

The Prime Minister reiterated the constitutional position he set out in his official statement of March 10, 2026, noting that the Federal Government does not exercise a general jurisdiction over development on Nevis. The Federal Government’s role, he explained, arises where a proposal engages Federal responsibilities and national constitutional questions, including immigration, customs, citizenship, law enforcement and prosecution, the courts, treaty obligations, public finance, financial regulation and the operation of Federal laws.

“There will be no compromise as far as any of our laws or our Constitution is concerned, with any project in St. Kitts or in Nevis,” the Prime Minister stated. “The Constitution is supreme. No agreement, and no development, will be permitted to displace the Constitution.”

Consequently, no final decision has yet been made on the matter.

This process is intended to bring clarity to the proposal, in the best interest of all. The Federal Government will continue to work with the Nevis Island Administration in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect, and to keep the public informed as the matter progresses.