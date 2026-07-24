Republic Bank Empowers Young Innovators Through Entrepreneurship Session At Robo-Mindset Summer Camp

By
Editor
-
0
100
Republic Bank entrepreneurship session at the Robo-Mindset Summer Camp
Campers take part in the small business development and entrepreneurship session hosted by Republic Bank St. Kitts and Nevis at the Robo-Mindset Summer Camp on Tuesday 21st July 2026.
From the print editionYear 69 No. 08 — July 24, 2026 →

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Wednesday, July 22, 2026 — As part of the St. Kitts-Nevis Robotics Association’s Robo-Mindset Summer Camp, Republic Bank St. Kitts and Nevis hosted an engaging session focused on small business development and entrepreneurship on Tuesday, July 21.

The session was facilitated by Ms. Pamela Daniel, Country Manager, Republic Bank St. Kitts and Nevis, along with Ms. Shakira Matthew, Business Banking Officer.

The presenters introduced campers to key concepts, including the importance of identifying business opportunities, developing ideas, managing finances, and understanding the fundamentals of starting and operating a small business.

Through interactive discussions and practical examples, participants gained insight into the role of entrepreneurship in economic development and were encouraged to think critically about transforming their skills, ideas, and innovations into viable business opportunities.

Throughout the two-week camp, other establishments such as the Intellectual Property Office of St. Kitts and Nevis also contributed to the learning experience by delivering presentations and sharing their expertise with participants.

Republic Bank’s sponsorship of the Robo-Mindset Summer Camp reflects the institution’s commitment to investing in youth development, education, and the promotion of skills that prepare young people for future opportunities. By supporting initiatives that combine technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, Republic Bank continues to play a meaningful role in empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators.

The Robo-Mindset Summer Camp, organized by the St. Kitts-Nevis Robotics Association, provides students with opportunities to explore robotics, technology, problem-solving, and other skills essential for success in an increasingly digital world. Through partnerships with organizations such as Republic Bank, the camp continues to offer participants a well-rounded learning experience that combines technical knowledge with important life and business skills.

More Business
Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw to be Featured on New EC$50 Banknote, Honouring a Caribbean Nation Builder

Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw to be Featured on New EC$50 Banknote, Honouring a Caribbean Nation Builder

10 Jul 2026
NIA Breaks Ground On Transformative Multi-Million-Dollar Airport Expansion Project

NIA Breaks Ground On Transformative Multi-Million-Dollar Airport Expansion Project

3 Jul 2026
Ads - 19th June 2026.pub

Mondelez Defends Staying In Russia Despite War Tax Concerns; Japan Raids Ice Cream Giants Over Price-Fixing

19 Jun 2026
The Labour Spokesman masthead

SKN National Bank Announces Core Banking Upgrade; Three CARICOM Nationals Transferred From US Arrive

22 May 2026