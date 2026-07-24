Republic Bank Empowers Young Innovators Through Entrepreneurship Session At Robo-Mindset Summer Camp

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Basseterre, St. Kitts, Wednesday, July 22, 2026 — As part of the St. Kitts-Nevis Robotics Association’s Robo-Mindset Summer Camp, Republic Bank St. Kitts and Nevis hosted an engaging session focused on small business development and entrepreneurship on Tuesday, July 21.

The session was facilitated by Ms. Pamela Daniel, Country Manager, Republic Bank St. Kitts and Nevis, along with Ms. Shakira Matthew, Business Banking Officer.

The presenters introduced campers to key concepts, including the importance of identifying business opportunities, developing ideas, managing finances, and understanding the fundamentals of starting and operating a small business.

Through interactive discussions and practical examples, participants gained insight into the role of entrepreneurship in economic development and were encouraged to think critically about transforming their skills, ideas, and innovations into viable business opportunities.

Throughout the two-week camp, other establishments such as the Intellectual Property Office of St. Kitts and Nevis also contributed to the learning experience by delivering presentations and sharing their expertise with participants.

Republic Bank’s sponsorship of the Robo-Mindset Summer Camp reflects the institution’s commitment to investing in youth development, education, and the promotion of skills that prepare young people for future opportunities. By supporting initiatives that combine technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, Republic Bank continues to play a meaningful role in empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators.

The Robo-Mindset Summer Camp, organized by the St. Kitts-Nevis Robotics Association, provides students with opportunities to explore robotics, technology, problem-solving, and other skills essential for success in an increasingly digital world. Through partnerships with organizations such as Republic Bank, the camp continues to offer participants a well-rounded learning experience that combines technical knowledge with important life and business skills.