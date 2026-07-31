TDC Financial Services Company Limited Supports the National Counselling Centre In-House Educational Drive

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Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to community development and social well-being, the TDC Financial Services Company Limited has donated a 55-inch Samsung 4K Crystal Ultra High-Definition SMART television to the National Counselling Centre to support the delivery of its counselling, educational, and therapeutic services.

In a brief handing over ceremony, held at the TDC Financial Services Company Limited St. Kitts branch, on Monday 27th July 2026, Ms. Claudia Moore, Credit Support Clerk, presented the brand-new television equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate, Tizen Operating System, an AirSlim design, vibrant colors, and built-in streaming features, valued at over three thousand two hundred dollars.

Speaking of the donation, Mr. Steve Farier, General Manager, of TDC Financial Services Company Limited noted that investing in organizations dedicated to mental health and emotional well-being contributes to building stronger and healthier communities.

“We recognize that financial wellness and personal well-being go hand in hand. We are pleased to support the National Counselling Centre (NCC) with this donation, which will strengthen the Centre’s ability to educate, empower, and positively impact the lives of those it now serves. Our corporate support for the NCC will encourage and promote resilience and personal growth, thereby building stronger communities,” said Farier.

In response, Mrs. Valencia Smithen-Byron, Deputy Director and Clinical Counsellor, at the National Counselling Centre (NCC) expressed sincere appreciation for the contribution, noting how it will serve as a valuable resource in facilitating counselling programmes, educational initiatives, and outreach activities.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to create a welcoming and therapeutic environment, this television will be used to transform our reception area into an educational space. Our clients and visitors will be able to access reliable and engaging mental health tips, coping strategies, wellness messages, educational videos, National Counselling Centre podcasts, community announcements, and other psychoeducational content, that supports emotional wellness and mental health literacy. It will also enhance our client experience and extend our public education efforts by transforming waiting time into an opportunity for learning, reflection and encouragement.”

“TDC Financial Services Company Limited’s generosity would directly contribute to improving mental health awareness, and education while supporting our mission of providing accessible, high-quality mental health services to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” added Smithen-Byron.

The corporate donation reflects TDC Financial Services Company Limited’s continued dedication to partnering with organizations that promote health, education, and community development. Through meaningful initiatives such as this, the company remains committed to making a lasting and positive difference in the communities it serves.