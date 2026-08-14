Home / Politics / PAM Opens Race for New Political Leader

Photo: According to the PAM Party, via social media on Thursday 13th August 2026, some of the People’s Action Movement (PAM) candidates received guidance from former Deputy Prime Minister and Member of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Shawn Richards (pictured left end), as outgoing Acting National Chairperson Carlene Henry-Morton and incoming National Chairperson Jaqueline Howell brief the team on upcoming major events and key activities as the party continues to strengthen its organisation and prepare for the road ahead. (Photo: Facebook/PAM-ThePeople’sActionMovement)

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 13th August 2026)-The opposition People’s Action Movement (PAM) has officially opened nominations for its next Political Leader, with interested members having until Tuesday 25th August 2026, to submit their nominations.

The party’s Council announced on Wednesday 12th August that the election of its sixth Political Leader will take place on Tuesday 1st September 2026, at a Special Caucus.

The position became vacant following the resignation of Natasha Grey-Brookes, which became effective on July 31, 2026.

According to PAM, the position is open to all party members who are in good standing and meet the established requirements.

“We encourage any member who wishes to offer themselves for service at this important level of leadership, to take advantage of this opportunity and submit their nomination by the stipulated deadline,” the party said.

Full details regarding the nomination process, requirements and deadlines are available from the Party Secretariat, while the outcome will be announced immediately following the determination of the results.

On the heels of that statement, the party shared an update on its social media highlighting some of its ongoing activities, saying: “Some of PAM's candidates take the opportunity to gain valuable insights and guidance from former Deputy Prime Minister and Member of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Shawn Richards.”

It added that outgoing Acting National Chairperson Carlene Henry-Morton and incoming National Chairperson Jaqueline Howell were also involved in the session.

“Meanwhile, outgoing Acting National Chairperson Carlene Henry-Morton and incoming National Chairperson Jaqueline Howell brief the team on upcoming major events and key activities as the party continues to strengthen its organization and prepare for the road ahead,” the post stated.

Notably, the outgoing PAM Leader Grey-Brookes did not appear on her weekly ‘Vision Fridays’ programme aired on Freedom FM on Friday 7th August following her resignation as Political Leader.

An audio message from her, however, was played, in which she assured listeners that ‘Vision Fridays’ would continue.

“Leadership titles may change, but purpose and passion never do,” she said.

“Today, I want to reassure you with all my heart Vision Friday is not going anywhere. I am still the same, Natasha Grey-Brookes, who walked your communities, sat in your homes, listened to your heart, and shared in your dreams.”

Grey-Brookes said her commitment to the people was not tied to political office.

“My commitment to you was never tied to a political seat or an official. It was and always will be rooted in a deep, unconditional love for our people and our nation,” she said.

She said ‘Vision Fridays’ was created to “touch lives, elevate our communities, and create real compassionate solutions for families across St. Kitts and Nevis.”

“That vision remains alive, vibrant, and as determined as ever,” she said.

Grey-Brookes also said her focus had shifted toward community action, particularly upcoming back-to-school initiatives.

“The focus of the past several days has already shifted toward tangible community action, particularly organizing upcoming back to school initiatives to ensure that our children receive the supplies and assistance they need for the new academic year.”

Reflecting on her resignation, Grey-Brookes said the decision followed weeks of reflection, prayer and difficult conversations.

“Stepping back from the leadership of the People's Action Movement was not a swift or light decision. It was the culmination of weeks filled with heavy reflection, continuous prayer, and difficult conversations,” she said.

“Making a move of that magnitude takes a toll, but it also brings immense clarity.”

She added: “Public leadership, especially as a woman, carries a unique weight.”

Grey-Brookes also spoke about the response to her decision, saying it had come from people across St. Kitts and Nevis, the diaspora and across the political spectrum.

“Since announcing the decision, the response from people across St. Kitts and Nevis and throughout the diaspora has been overwhelming,” she said. “Outreach has come from all walks of life and across every single political persuasion.”

She said that while people held differing views on the transition, the prevailing response had been “one of deep mutual respect for the choice to step aside.”

Grey-Brookes did not state in the audio message what her future political plans are or whether she intends to contest the upcoming general election.