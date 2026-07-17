The Union Engages Carib Brewery Workers Ahead of Fresh Negotiations

Home / Workers News / The Union Engages Carib Brewery Workers Ahead…

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Tuesday 14th July 2026)-Workers’ representative organization, the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU)-commonly referred to as The Union-recently engaged workers at Carib Brewery (St. Kitts-Nevis) Ltd. ahead of fresh collective bargaining negotiations.

Executive members of the Union, on Friday 10th July 2026, visited the company’s Buckley’s Site manufacturing plant, to meet with employees ahead of the current 4-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which is scheduled to expire in December.

Taking part in that workers meeting-conducted at the staff lunch room area- were Union President and Field Officer Sydney Bridgewater, Union General Secretary Precious Mills, Union Field Officer and Executive Committee member Sean Kelly, and also Union Shop Steward at Carib Brewery Alfred ‘Joash’ Liburd.

General Secretary Mills said engaging workers directly remains one of the Union’s core priorities.

“Interacting with workers in general is what the Union thrives for. We thoroughly enjoy getting feedback from the workers, and by extension, our members. They understand the importance and relevance of the Union and so being out in the field and getting feedback is critically important,” she said.

Mills noted that the visit also resulted in several workers registering to become members of the Union.

“We always encourage workers to understand that strength is in the numbers on the job. The Union is your voice. We have had a cordial relationship with management over the years and so we are looking forward to the upcoming negotiations, which are about workers’ well-being and overall enhanced improvement,” she stated.

She also encouraged employees at other workplaces across St. Kitts and Nevis to consider joining the Union.

“We encourage workers at other companies in St. Kitts and Nevis to join the Union and let the organization see about getting that similar structure in place for them likewise,” Mills added.

One of the highlights of the visit, according to Mills, was the interaction with a newly employed worker in his early 20s whose interest in the Union and workplace rights reflected the importance of educating younger employees.

“A highlight of the meeting saw the team engaging with a new worker at the plant in his early 20s. His interest, and questions surrounding the Union really stood out, as well as his general workplace-related questions. We were pleased to have that interaction and the overall engagement from the workers,” she said.

Collective Bargaining Agreements establish the terms and conditions of employment agreed upon between an employer and the Union on behalf of employees.

In addition to wages and salary increments, CBAs typically address matters such as health and safety, maternity leave, paternity leave, vacation leave, uniforms along with other articles.

The Union also represents workers under Collective Bargaining Agreements at other workplaces, including Harowe Servo Ltd. and Courts (Unicomer) St. Kitts-Nevis Ltd.

Mills noted that before a Collective Bargaining Agreement is signed, as part of the process, the document is reviewed by the Labour Commissioner’s Office within the Ministry responsible for Employment and Labour. Once finalized, the agreement must be displayed in a prominent location where employees can easily access it.

At Carib Brewery, the agreement is presently displayed in the staff lunchroom.

Fresh negotiations between the Union and Carib Brewery are expected to take place ahead of the current agreement’s expiration in December.