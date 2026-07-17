Police Yet to Obtain Crash Victim’s Account As Medical Attention Efforts Continue

Home / Local News / Police Yet to Obtain Crash Victim’s Account…

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 16th July 2026) – As police continue their investigation into a recent two-vehicle crash on St. Kitts that left two young men from Nevis injured, public fundraising efforts are underway to support one of the accident victims-Dennis Browne Jr.-who remains in critical condition and has been unable to provide investigators with his account of what occurred for the time being.

This media house understands that Browne was flown to Trinidad on Tuesday 14th July 2026, to receive medical treatment.

Reportedly, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating the accident, which occurred between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 12, at the Lions Club Roundabout on the F.T. Williams Highway, in the vicinity of Gillard’s Gas Station.

The victims were identified as Dennis Browne and Kern Clarke, both of Brown Hill, Nevis.

From initial reports issued on Monday, July 13, police said Browne sustained significant injuries and remains in serious condition, while Clarke received treatment at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Joseph N. France General Hospital and was discharged.

Speaking on ZIZ Radio’s ‘On The Road’ morning programme on Wednesday, July 15, Police Constable Anson Bell said investigations into the accident are ongoing. He pointed out that he was not the investigating officer and was therefore unable to provide details about how the collision occurred.

“Being that it’s still an ongoing investigation, I don’t want to make much comment of it,” Officer Bell said.

He confirmed that the incident involved two vehicles and that both vehicles were extensively damaged.

Officer Bell also acknowledged a graphic video circulating on social media showing one of the drivers being extracted from a heavily damaged vehicle following the collision.

“There’s a video going around with one of the drivers being extracted from that vehicle, seriously injured,” he said, noting that the footage contains graphic scenes.

He also referred to a social media broadcast seeking donations for medical assistance, confirming that the individual featured in the appeal was the victim involved in Sunday’s accident.

“However, that broadcast that is going around about that person needing donation for medical assistance-he would have been the victim in the accident,” Officer Bell said.

Officer Bell said police have not been able to obtain an explanation from Browne regarding the circumstances surrounding the accident because of his medical condition.

“I don’t know the complete circumstances towards the accident because we were never able to get an explanation from him. Based on his injuries, he was taken to ICU,” he said.

“The last time I checked, he was not responsive, so we weren’t able to get anything. I don’t know what’s the progress now. I am not the investigator. I would have to ask a question.”

Officer Bell also confirmed that one of the victims had been flown overseas for further medical assistance.

“One has been flown out,” he said. “I think… it’s Trinidad. He had to go for medical assistance.”

Meanwhile, a fundraising effort has been launched to assist Browne with medical expenses.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by close friend Mandela Caines describes Browne, affectionately known as “Smella,” as being in critical condition following the accident and requiring specialized medical care and surgery.

The online fundraiser states that assistance is being sought to help cover medical expenses, including surgery, ongoing treatment, transportation and recovery.

As of Thursday 16th July, the campaign indicated that US$13,180 of its US$28,000 goal had been raised, representing 48 per cent of the target.

Officer Bell also urged members of the public to keep Browne and his family in their prayers.

“I just want people to keep him in their prayers, check on the families. It could have been any one of us. It could have been any one of our families,” he said.

During the radio programme, Officer Bell was also asked whether surveillance cameras at the Lions Club Roundabout could assist with the investigation.

He said most roundabouts in the Basseterre area are equipped with CCTV cameras that help investigators determine what occurred.

“The cameras are to assist us with whatever investigations we need, to have the playbacks to show us what happened,” he explained.

Officer Bell said investigators are not present when accidents occur, and CCTV footage can sometimes present a different sequence of events from what may initially appear at the scene.

“From my experience, I have visited scenes and had my own theory or assumption of what happened based on how it appears to me, and when we go back and we see the CCTV, it’s a complete different story,” he said.

He added that CCTV footage can also assist investigators in determining whether statements provided correspond with what is captured on video.

Police have said investigations into the accident remain ongoing and that further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Persons seeking additional information about the fundraising effort are being encouraged to contact 1 (869) 665-7117.