Officials: PAM Open to Another Election Team Up

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 20th March 2025) -The People’s Action Movement (PAM) party has signaled its willingness to collaborate with another political party ahead of the next general elections, according to remarks made by party officials at a press conference held on Wednesday 19th March 2025 at PAM Headquarters.

Speaking at the event, former PAM leader Dr. Shawn Richards indicated that while the party is focused on its independent efforts, it remains open to considering working with another party “if necessary”.

Former PAM Leader Dr. Shawn Richards speaking at a press conference held on Wednesday 19th March 2025 at PAM Headquarters (Source: Youtube.com/PAMSKOFFICIAL)

“I do believe that PAM is very much capable of winning the next general election. It is going to take work, it is going to take identifying candidates for the various constituencies, and they need to begin to do the work. The fact is that the people have seen the performance of this government, and persons have been left wanting. This government has failed the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Richards stated.

He emphasized that the party is committed to addressing national concerns, stating: “PAM is doing the necessary work to ensure that PAM is able to go back into government. The motto of PAM has been putting people first. That is indeed what we are committed to doing.”

Richards also noted that PAM has historically demonstrated a capacity to collaborate with other political organizations.

“Perhaps the only political party within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis which has demonstrated that it has the capacity to work with any political party throughout the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. And so we are open to the idea, if necessary, to look at the elections then and determine if it is in our best interest to work with any of the other political parties.”

PAM’s current leader, Natasha Grey-Brookes, echoed Richards’ sentiments, expressing confidence in the party’s ability to return to government.

“I too agree with Dr. Richards that the People’s Action Movement will be returned to office after the next general election. We are putting in the work. We are ensuring that we put all the necessary things in place, making sure that our people are trained. We are finalizing some of our candidates. And so we know that this is not going to be an easy walk through the park,” she said.

Regarding potentially working with other parties, she stated: “Even when we had a majority, even when we had six seats, we were willing to work with different political parties. We are willing to do that if it is necessary, but it is based on trust. We must ensure that our ideas and our philosophies are not too different because we are not going to make our people suffer for the sake of joining with anyone. The people matter most, and whatever decision the People’s Action Movement makes, it must be for the people.”

In the February 2015 General Elections, the newly formed three-party Team Unity coalition-comprising PAM, the People’s Labour Party (PLP) and Nevis’ the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-secured victory, unseating the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) and forming the new government led by Dr. Timothy Harris of PLP with Dr. Richards as a Deputy Prime Minister.

However, in the lead-up to the August 2022 elections, the coalition dissolved amid public disputes and allegations directed at the PLP by its former partners. All three parties contested the election independently, and the SKNLP, led by Dr. Terrance Drew, won six seats-namely in St. Christopher One, Two, Three, Four, Six and Eight- securing the government.

Meanwhile, Dr. Richards (then PAM Leader) and PLP leader and Dr. Harris retained their respective seats in St. Christopher Five and Seven.