Brantley On Destiny Project: NIA In Position To Move Forward

Home / Politics / Brantley On Destiny Project: NIA In Position…

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 23rd July 2026) — Premier Mark Brantley says the proposed Destiny project “should be in a position to move forward” following a recent high-level meeting involving the Federal Government, the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the developers that addressed the outstanding issues raised by the Federal Cabinet surrounding the project.

Speaking during the question-and-answer segment of his monthly press conference on Thursday 23rd July 2026, Brantley said recent statements made by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew regarding Nevis land matters were consistent with the constitutional position, adding that the Prime Minister was “absolutely correct” in stating that decisions relating to land in Nevis rest with the Nevis Island Administration and the people of Nevis.

Premier Brantley dismissed suggestions circulating publicly that the Prime Minister had made statements that suggested the development had been stopped.

“I saw what was being sent around saying the Prime Minister has just said no and killed the Destiny Project. I listened to it and then I said maybe I missed something. So I listened to it again and then I said, well let me go to sleep and wake up and listen to it a third time. And I can’t hear anything in this comment that really said anything about killing any project,” Brantley said.

“I don’t understand the hype. I believe what is happening is there’s some people who want the project to be killed, and so they’re grabbing at any little statement that is made to say that the project is now dead,” he added.

He revealed that a high-level meeting was held on Wednesday between representatives from the Federal Government, the Nevis Island Administration and representatives from the Destiny developers at the Four Seasons Resort.

According to Premier Brantley, the purpose of the meeting was to address the outstanding issues raised by the Federal Cabinet.

“There was yesterday a very high-level meeting between representatives from the Federal Government, representatives from the Nevis Island Administration, and representatives from the Destiny developers,” he said.

“The whole purpose behind that meeting was to iron out the remaining issues.”

Brantley said Prime Minister Drew had previously written to him indicating that, after consideration of the matter, the Federal Cabinet had identified four issues of concern.

“The Honorable Prime Minister would have written to me indicating that, having considered the matter, the Cabinet had four issues that were of some concern, and those issues, I am advised, would have been resolved in that meeting that occurred yesterday.”

“If that is the position, it now means, therefore, that we should be in a position to move forward with that particular project,” Brantley stated.

The Premier said the Prime Minister’s position on Nevis land was not new, noting that Dr. Drew had consistently maintained that land matters in Nevis fall under the authority of the Nevis Island Administration and the people of Nevis.

“You asked what the Prime Minister’s statement was about, and I believe that the Prime Minister has been quite consistent in saying that Nevis land is a matter for the Government and people of Nevis.”

“I don’t know why everybody feels or thinks that that is something new or novel or alarming.”

Premier Brantley said the Constitution clearly outlines the authority over land in Nevis.

“The Constitution is very clear that in relation to land in Nevis, it falls within the purview of the Nevis Island Administration and the people, just as land in St. Kitts falls within the purview of the Federal Government.”

“So, the point that he was making was just, in my opinion, a reminder that he has no control over land or land use in Nevis, and he’s absolutely correct.”

He added that any attempt by the Federal Government to exercise control over Nevis land matters would be unconstitutional.

“In fact, if he were to try to exercise such control, he would be acting unconstitutionally and no doubt will be legally challenged,” Brantley said.

Brantley explained that Destiny’s involvement with the Federal Government is connected to the framework under which the proposed development is being pursued.

He noted that if the developers had instead proposed a conventional hotel project outside of the Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) framework, there would have been no requirement to engage the Federal Government.

“Had Project Destiny come and simply said, ‘We just want to do a hotel,’ like the Four Seasons did, like Paradise Beach did, we’re not interested in creating an SSZ, then there would be no need to engage with the Federal Government.”

Brantley explained that under the SSZ legislation, projects must follow a specific approval process involving both levels of government.

He said proposals must first come before the Nevis Island Administration Cabinet, then proceed to the Federal Cabinet, before being considered by the Nevis Island Assembly and the National Assembly.

Brantley urged members of the public to remain patient, saying the relevant information would have to be made available as the process continues.

“I’ve kept saying to the public, the information by law has to come to you, the agreements have to come, the proposed legislation involving the agreement has to come and there will be ample opportunity for us to discuss it. We’re still at the very early stage of this.”

The Premier stressed that both governments have been careful to ensure that constitutional safeguards remain in place throughout the process.

“Both the Prime Minister and I have been very careful to ensure that there are no infringements of our Constitution and that the necessary safeguards continue to remain in place.”

He identified safeguards including the continued authority of the Director of Public Prosecutions over criminal matters, the Commissioner of Police over policing and security matters, and responsibilities relating to customs and immigration.

“I think a lot of people just need to take a deep breath, wait for the information,” Brantley remarked.

Brantley’s comments followed statements made by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew during his Roundtable media session on Thursday 16th July 2026, where he reiterated that the Federal Government cannot direct the Nevis Island Administration on matters relating to Nevis lands.

Dr. Drew explained that his clarification came after he received a letter from a political figure in Nevis reminding him of the constitutional position regarding land matters. He said he wanted to make clear that he was not attempting to interfere in areas outside of his constitutional authority.

“In the Constitution, the Federal Government cannot tell the Nevis Island Administration what to do with this land. So I want that to be said. So if Nevis wants to go build some big building tomorrow, it has nothing to do with me. As a matter of fact, the Constitution tells me I cannot do it,” he stated.

The Prime Minister said the correspondence prompted him to publicly clarify his position and ensure there was no suggestion that he was acting outside the Constitution.

“I received a letter from a political figure in Nevis pointing that out to me that based on the Constitution, they wanted to remind me that I cannot tell Nevis what to do with this land.”

“And so I was making that clarification, to make sure that nobody accuse me of violating the Constitution. It’s a very serious matter to accuse a Prime Minister of violating the Constitution.”

Dr. Drew maintained that decisions regarding Nevis land fall within the authority provided by the Constitution.

“Whatever Nevis want to construct, Nevis can. It is its land and it’s clear in the Constitution.”

The Prime Minister also raised the issue of constitutional reform, arguing that while Nevis has authority over its lands, similar consideration should be given to St. Kitts.

“To some extent, the Constitution is unfair and it needs reform in that sense because St. Kitts does not have that.”

He added: “I agree that Nevis should have purview over their land. And I agree that St. Kitts should have purview over its land. But that needs reform.”

Dr. Drew reiterated that his intention was to make clear the limits of his constitutional authority.

“I’m saying clearly to them that I cannot tell Nevis what to do with their land and resources openly. I cannot do it. So therefore, please, nobody can take me to court.”