Prime Minister Drew Visits Cardin Home As Major Rehabilitation Project Commences

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Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 21, 2026 (SKNIS) — Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, today, July 21, 2026, toured the Cardin Home facility to witness the commencement of a transformative rehabilitation programme that will reshape the century-old institution ahead of its 100th anniversary celebrations in May 2027.

The rehabilitation project is being managed by the Public Works Department with labour provided by His Majesty’s Prison.

It represents the latest phase of an ambitious institutional enhancement programme designed to transform the Cardin Home into a modern facility that meets international standards of care.

Joined by senior officials from the Ministry of Health and the Cardin Home, Prime Minister Drew reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating a modern, safe and dignified environment for the nation’s senior citizens and indigent residents through sustained investment in both the facility’s infrastructure and the quality of care it provides.

“This institution has served our people tremendously well over many, many years, and it’s time that it gets an upgrade,” the prime minister said. “We are investing significantly to ensure that the conditions are suitable for our people who come here.”

Dr. Drew also expressed his appreciation to His Majesty’s Prison for its partnership in executing the project and reaffirmed the government’s decision to entrust the institution’s long-term maintenance to the skilled workers in the prison service.

“I want to thank His Majesty’s Prison and those who will be undertaking a lot of the work here at the Cardin Home. As I’ve said before, we will turn over the upgrade and maintenance of the Cardin Home to His Majesty’s Prison so that there is never again any major neglect in ensuring that the conditions are optimal for those who would have to come here,” Dr. Drew stated.

Meanwhile, Director of Health Projects and Strategic Initiatives, Dr. Jenson Morton, explained that construction has commenced with roof rehabilitation on the lower female wing, the first of four residential buildings scheduled for comprehensive upgrades.

He explained that all four residential wings — two housing female residents and two housing male residents — will undergo extensive rehabilitation over the coming months.

“Our overall goal is that, by the Cardin Home’s 100th Anniversary, the entirety of the establishment is a safe and enjoyable place for our seniors and our indigent residents to live. We are not only upgrading the physical infrastructure, but also strengthening the quality of care and services available to residents,” Dr. Morton noted.

The scope of works includes the re-roofing of all residential units, together with upgrades to plumbing, electrical systems, carpentry, flooring, walls and windows. The project will also modernise the kitchen, laundry, dining facilities, recreation areas, physical therapy area and sick bay.

In addition, the property will be fully re-fenced, enhanced security measures will be implemented, and the facility will receive new furniture and fittings throughout.