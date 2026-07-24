Health Ministry Salutes Londya Lennon’s HIV Response Work Legacy

Home / Health / Health Ministry Salutes Londya Lennon’s HIV Response…

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 22nd July 2026) — The critical contribution of Londya Lennon to St. Kitts and Nevis’ HIV response has been highlighted as the Ministry of Health remembered her as a dedicated professional whose expertise in health data management helped to strengthen surveillance, support decision-making and contribute to improved care for persons affected by the infection.

Lennon’s years of service and her impact within the National AIDS Programme were recognized by Permanent Secretary Curtis Martin, who delivered a tribute on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Social Security during her Thanksgiving of Service held at the Antioch Baptist Church on Tuesday 21st July 2026.

“Today, we do not simply mourn the loss of a colleague — we mourn the loss of a dear friend, a trusted teammate, and an extraordinary woman whose quiet dedication left an indelible mark on all of us,” Martin said.

Martin reflected on Lennon’s journey with the Ministry, noting that she began her career on 13th February 2006 as a Registry Clerk before advancing through years of dedication, professionalism and commitment to become the Monitoring and Evaluation Surveillance Officer for the National AIDS Programme.

He said while Lennon’s work involved managing HIV surveillance data, she understood that the information represented real people and real lives.

“Behind every number was a person, and Londya understood that. She treated every HIV record with the utmost care because she knew that accuracy meant better care, better treatment, and better lives for those we serve,” Martin stated.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Lennon developed an exceptional understanding of the HIV database and became a key resource within the Ministry whenever information was required on HIV testing, transmission, treatment and care.

Martin said Lennon had the ability to identify inconsistencies within the database, including instances where clients may have been entered more than once under different codes or through different healthcare providers.

“Her attention to detail, her exceptional knowledge, and her unwavering commitment ensured that the integrity of our data was never compromised. She took immense pride in her work, and it showed in everything she did.”

He noted that despite the importance of her role, Lennon never sought recognition but consistently provided support with professionalism and patience.

“No matter how busy she was, she responded with professionalism, patience, and a willingness to help. She never sought recognition; she simply gave her very best every single day because she believed in the importance of the work and the people it served.”

Martin said Lennon’s contribution extended beyond data management, describing her as a valued colleague whose presence helped strengthen the Health Information Unit.

“She was the heartbeat of the Health Information Unit,” he said.

He highlighted her ability to build relationships among colleagues, noting her role in organizing office celebrations, decorations and activities that helped create a sense of unity within the Ministry.

“She had a remarkable gift for bringing people together and reminding us that a workplace could also be a family.”

Martin also recalled Lennon’s commitment to health awareness initiatives, including encouraging colleagues to support campaigns such as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Lupus Awareness activities.

“Through these simple but meaningful acts, she helped foster a culture of compassion, awareness, and unity across the Ministry.”

He described Lennon as a person whose kindness, humility and generosity complemented her professional excellence.

“Her laughter, warmth, creativity, and generous spirit filled every room she entered. She celebrated the successes of others, offered support during difficult times, and made everyone feel like they belonged.”

Martin said the National AIDS Programme had lost one of its finest contributors and the Ministry of Health had lost a dedicated public servant whose work had touched many lives.

“The National AIDS Programme has lost one of its finest, and the Ministry of Health has lost a dedicated public servant whose contributions have touched countless lives, many of whom will never know her name, but have benefited from her work.”

During the tribute, Martin also reflected on a symbolic moment involving two pairs of Lennon’s high-heeled shoes that remained beneath her work desk after her passing.

“If I were asked why, my best answer would be that Londya is asking us to maintain the very high standards she has bequeathed us,” he said.

“But two pairs? To me, it really means we must also double our efforts in our service to humanity.”

He added, “Most of all, let it be known boldly, publicly and proudly that her shoes cannot be filled.”

Martin acknowledged the deep emotional impact Lennon’s passing has had on her colleagues.

“We have lost someone we love. We have lost ourselves. We have not felt peace since her passing. We used to burn with passion; now we are burning on dim.”

He offered a prayer for strength as the Ministry continues its work.

“God… we don’t need a big miracle… please… don’t let the light in us die.”

Concluding the tribute, Martin thanked Lennon for her years of dedicated service and said her legacy would continue through the systems she strengthened, the people she helped and the example she set.

“Rest peacefully, dear Londya. Your work here is done, but your impact will endure for generations to come.”

Of note, following the service, colleagues from the Ministry of Health formed a human arch along the church aisle as the casket bearing Lennon’s remains was carried from the Antioch Baptist Church before the burial at Springfield Cemetery.