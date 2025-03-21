Got NEWS? Email Us
Taiwan to host 1st World Bird Fair in September

Taiwan to host 1st World Bird Fair in September

General NewsInternational News

Published on

By Admin
Delegates from the World Birdfairs Council give the thumbs-up during a field trip to Baguashan Scenic Area March 17 in central Taiwan. (Courtesy of Tourism Administration)
Taiwan will host the inaugural World Bird Fair Sept. 20-21 in the central city of Taichung to promote bird conservation and birdwatching ecotourism, the Tourism Administration said March 17.

The announcement was made by TA Director-General Chou Yung-hui while welcoming a delegation from the World Birdfairs Council March 13 in Taipei City. The WBC is a global nonprofit organization that represents birding events across the world.

Taiwan’s diverse landscapes make it a prime destination for birdwatching, with 691 bird species recorded, including 32 endemic species and 52 subendemic ones, the organizers said. The fair will feature two experience-sharing forums, followed by a trip to Dasyueshan Forest Recreation Area, the most popular birding site in central Taiwan, the TA said, anticipating representatives from 25 countries to gather in Taiwan for the event.

According to Chou, ecotourism is among the fastest-growing tourism sectors in the postpandemic era. The first ever bird fair in Taiwan will help promote the country’s rich avian biodiversity and develop green and sustainable tourism, he said, adding that the TA will take the opportunity to showcase the country’s 13 national scenic areas to attract more foreign visitors.

During their stay in Taiwan, the 10-member WBC delegation toured the Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area and the main venues of the bird fair.

Ornithologist Horacio Matarasso from Argentina said the WBC has grown from a small entity in 2020 to a global organization with more than 50 birding associations as members. He expects the upcoming event to bring WBC members even closer together.

Naturalist and wildlife guide Andrew Sebastian from Malaysia described Taiwan as a portal to Asian birding, saying that Taiwan is an ideal candidate to become a major birdwatching destination, while Maria Marth from Brazil praised Taiwan for its urban greening efforts. (SFC-E)

