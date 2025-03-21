Medical Doctor Links Poor Oral Health To Cancer, Other Conditions

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 20th March 2025)-Cardiovascular disease, cancer and Alzheimer’s are among the serious health conditions linked to poor oral health, according to local medical practitioner Dr. Sharon Osborne in making reference to growing scientific research.

For the occasion of World Oral Health Day (observed on March 20), Dr. Osborne pointed at the connection between oral health and overall well-being during an interview on Freedom FM’s SKN Today with host Jamiella McPhail on Wednesday 19th March 2025.

“So most people know that they’re supposed to brush and floss daily, but you might be surprised that oral health is much more than just preventing cavities and keeping your smile white and pearly,” Dr. Osborne explained. “It has a direct link to your overall health. Problems that affect your teeth and your gums can also affect your entire body, leading to different health conditions and complicating existing health issues.”

She noted that poor oral hygiene could contribute to heart disease, lung infections and diabetes complications.

“Studies are continuously being done showing the relationship between oral health and cancers. We have to improve our oral health so that we can improve our overall well-being. You can often look at a person’s oral health-the condition of their teeth and gums-and get a general idea of their overall health.”

Dr. Osborne outlined some of the key warning signs of poor oral health including gingivitis, tooth decay and periodontal diseases.

“You start getting infections or inflammation of the gum-we call that gingivitis,” she explained. “You also have tooth decay and periodontal diseases, which are serious gum diseases leading to gum loss.”

Gingivitis, she said, is a mild form of gum infection that causes irritation, redness, swelling, and bleeding.

“[Have you] ever been brushing your teeth and, when you spit out, you see some blood…? That’s inflammation around the teeth and gums,” she described. “If untreated, it can worsen into periodontitis, a severe gum infection leading to gum recession, bone loss, and ultimately, tooth loss.”

Dr. Osborne also highlighted the role of plaque in dental disease.

“Plaque is a mixture of bacteria, food particles and saliva,” she noted. “If not removed regularly by brushing and flossing, it forms a sticky layer around the gum line and teeth, leading to dental problems.”

As understood, the dangers of poor oral hygiene extend far beyond the mouth. Dr. Osborne emphasized that gum disease has been linked to serious medical conditions, including heart disease, strokes, pneumonia, pregnancy complications and even Alzheimer’s disease.

“One of the most studied and most documented connections is cardiovascular disease,” she said. “Oral health leads to direct complications-coronary heart disease, clogged arteries, and heart attacks. That’s something so serious.”

She further explained how bacteria from the mouth can enter the bloodstream, leading to dangerous infections.

“If you have poor oral health and go to pull a decayed tooth, that bacteria can get into the bloodstream,” she warned. “For people with heart conditions, especially those with artificial valves, this can lead to endocarditis-a serious infection of the inner lining of the heart.”

For pregnant women, poor oral health can have severe consequences.

“It can lead to gestational diabetes, low birth weight, premature delivery, miscarriage, or even stillbirth,” Dr. Osborne cautioned. “Pregnant women must ensure their oral health is well maintained.”

Dr. Osborne stressed the importance of diet in maintaining oral health.

“A lot of the foods we consume daily contribute to tooth decay,” she said. “Sour candies, bread, and carbonated beverages-these are filled with sugars that feed harmful bacteria, producing acids that destroy tooth enamel.”

She also highlighted the dangers of smoking and alcohol consumption.

“Tobacco use and excessive alcohol can contribute to periodontal disease and tooth loss,” she explained. “Many people don’t realize that there’s a strong connection between alcohol consumption and losing their teeth.”

Recent studies have also explored the relationship between oral health and conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and cancer.

“People do not relate oral health to Alzheimer’s but studies are showing a link,” Dr. Osborne noted. “Similarly, gum disease has been associated with gastrointestinal cancers, lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and even uterine cancer. Our entire body is interconnected, and as science evolves, more information is coming out.”

She had advised that oral health should never be neglected.

“It’s not just about having a bright smile; it’s about your overall health and well-being,” she said. “Good oral hygiene, regular dental check-ups and a healthy diet can make a major difference in preventing disease.”