PM Drew Explains SSZ Framework, Says National Laws Must Be Protected

Home / Local News / PM Drew Explains SSZ Framework, Says National…

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Monday 20th July 2026) — Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew says the Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) framework is not intended to determine what St. Kitts or Nevis can do with their resources, but rather to ensure that any development under the framework complies with the Constitution and laws of the Federation.

PM Drew made the clarification during his Roundtable media session on Thursday 16th July 2026 while responding to questions.

He explained that while the framework provides opportunities for development, it does not override existing laws or constitutional protections.

“The issue with the SSZ to declare zone, which is a different matter. All I’m saying is that Nevis can build and construct what it wants, and St. Kitts as well, but they have to make sure that nothing in any of these zones would violate the Constitution or our laws,” Dr. Drew stated.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the SSZ framework is not designed to dictate what either island can or cannot do with its resources.

“The SSZ is not to tell Nevis what they can and cannot do with their resources or their land. It is just to say that if you want to set up a zone, just make sure that the federal laws, the Constitution is clear on, they must not violate.”

He explained that any proposal seeking to establish a zone must demonstrate compliance with the Federation’s legal framework.

“So, if they want to set up something tomorrow, all they have to make sure is that I have to prove to the Federal Government that the laws are not being violated,” he said.

PM Drew pointed to several areas that remain protected by national laws, regardless of where a development takes place within the Federation.

“The Commissioner of Police is in charge,” he said, emphasizing the authority of the Commissioner of Police over policing matters.

He also highlighted that coastal and marine resources remain protected for the benefit of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Anything on the coast and the sea belongs to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. You can’t have private beaches and all those kinds of things.”

The Prime Minister further noted that Social Security remains governed by laws applicable throughout the Federation.

“Social Security, there’s a law that governs everybody in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Drew said these safeguards are examples of areas that cannot be altered through the creation of any development zone.

“So there are a number of things you just can’t touch,” he said.

He explained that the purpose of the SSZ process is to ensure that developers operate within the boundaries of the Constitution and national legislation.

“It is just to say that if you want to set up a zone, make sure that the federal laws and the Constitution are not violated,” he reiterated.

The Prime Minister said the framework allows for development opportunities while ensuring that the Federation’s legal protections remain intact.

He stressed that the SSZ should not be interpreted as a mechanism for controlling land decisions, but rather as a structure to ensure that proposed developments meet the necessary legal requirements.