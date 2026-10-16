Fresh Rose Hint: Harris Drops Fresh Hint About PLP’s St. Christopher Six Candidate

Home / Local News / Fresh Rose Hint: Harris Drops Fresh Hint…

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 15th October 2026)-People’s Labour Party (PLP) Leader and Parliamentary Representative Dr. Timothy Harris has offered another hint about the party’s yet-to-be-announced candidate for St. Christopher Six, describing the individual as “the real fresh rose” while keeping tight-lipped about the person’s identity.

The description came during the PLP’s press conference on Wednesday 14th October 2026 held at the St.Kitts Marriott Hotel, in response to an online-submitted question about when the party would unveil its eighth candidate, following the launch of its seven-member team on 8th August.

Although Dr. Harris did not directly identify the candidate’s gender, his reference to a “fresh rose” for some people is interpreted as a hint that the party intends to introduce a female candidate in the constituency.

“What I would say is that St. Kitts and Nevis will feel blessed, given the personality that we will bring, very able. A star, the real fresh rose for the people of number six,” Dr. Harris stated.

The latest description follows an earlier hint given by Harris during the PLP-sponsored The People’s Choice radio programme on Freedom FM, hosted by Jamiella MacPhail, on Tuesday 11th August 2026.

At the time, Dr. Harris indicated that the prospective candidate would have an established public profile and appeal to younger people.

“It will be somebody with a national profile, and it will be somebody that will excite young people and the imagination of the country,” he stated.

He also suggested that the individual was already known to the public, adding: “They are known. Well, they have wide reach.”

While those earlier remarks pointed to the candidate’s public recognition and potential appeal among young people, Harris did not explicitly state that the individual would be young.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Dr. Harris remained tight-lipped about the candidate’s identity and the official launch date, explaining that he did not wish to interfere with the party’s public relations arrangements.

“I don’t want to go ahead of the PR [public relations] team in terms of releasing the date,” he stated.

Dr. Harris indicated that the matter had already been discussed at the party’s National Executive meeting and that a date had been determined internally.

“And so the date is known internally. There is some work that needs to be done to basically bring everything to fruition. And when that is done, there will be a public announcement,” he said.

“So just give us some time.”

The PLP officially launched seven candidates in August 2026, leaving St. Christopher Six as the outstanding constituency for which a candidate has yet to be publicly presented.

Asked whether the team represented the strongest alternative to the current government and what preparations were being undertaken, Dr. Harris said the party was working on several areas simultaneously.

“We are doing many things almost simultaneously. We have put in place our policy formation group, and they are looking at different ideas in terms of the manifesto,” he stated.

He also outlined plans to expand the party’s overseas presence, announcing that he and other party representatives would travel to New York for the formal presentation of a PLP chapter in the Bronx.

Dr. Harris described the establishment of an overseas chapter as a significant development for the party, following engagements with supporters in New York during the Labour Day weekend in September.