A&E Audio: Health Ministry Official Says A&E Death Under Investigation

Home / Health / A&E Audio: Health Ministry Official Says A&E…

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 14th October 2026)- The Ministry of Health, noting that it is aware of an audio recording circulating in relation to the death of a patient at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital, has confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

The announcement was made in a press release issued on Wednesday 14th October 2026 by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Curtis Martin.

According to the statement, the patient died at the hospital on Monday 12th October 2026.

“The Ministry is aware of an audio recording circulating regarding this death. We have received a preliminary report from hospital authorities, and a thorough investigation is underway to establish the facts,” the statement said.

The Ministry did not disclose the contents of the recording or address any allegations reportedly associated with it.

The statement further indicated that a post-mortem examination would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

“A post-mortem examination will be conducted under the authority of the Coroner to determine the cause of death.”

The Ministry did not identify the deceased patient or provide details of the circumstances leading to the death.

Meanwhile, it disclosed that representatives of the Ministry and hospital administration had already met with the deceased patient’s family.

“Representatives of the Ministry and the hospital administration have met with the family and provided an update. We ask the public to respect the family’s privacy at this very difficult time.”

Expressing condolences, the Ministry stated: “The Ministry of Health is deeply saddened by the death of a patient in the Accident & Emergency Department of the Joseph N. France General Hospital on October 12, 2026.”

“On behalf of the Ministry, we extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends, and to all who are affected.”

The Ministry also underscored its commitment to establishing the facts surrounding the incident.

“Patient safety, transparency, and accountability are our priorities.”