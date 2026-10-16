28 New Officers Graduate From Police Training Course 47; Acting Prime Minister Hanley Urges Commitment To Service And Public Safety

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Basseterre, Saint Kitts, October 09, 2026 (SKNIS) – The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has welcomed twenty-eight (28) newly trained officers into its ranks following the successful completion of Police Training Course 47, marking a significant addition to the Federation’s law enforcement capabilities and its ongoing efforts to safeguard citizens and communities.

The officers formally graduated on Thursday, October 08, during a Passing-Out Ceremony held at the Newtown Playing Field, where they were inspected on parade by Her Excellency the Governor-General, Dame Marcella Liburd; Acting Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, and Commissioner of Police, James Sutton.

Addressing the newly graduated officers, Acting Prime Minister Dr. Hanley underscored the nobility of policing, describing it as a profession defined by sacrifice, courage and an unwavering commitment to serving others.

“Policing is a noble profession. It is noble because of what it asks,” Dr. Hanley told the gathering, reminding the officers that they represent reassurance and protection to citizens, especially during times of unrest, trouble or danger.

Acknowledging the challenges associated with policing, Dr. Hanley encouraged the officers to remain steadfast in their duties while prioritising their mental and emotional well-being. He urged them to support one another, seek assistance when necessary and recognise that asking for help is a demonstration of strength rather than weakness.

He also reminded the officers of the Federation’s national motto, “Country Above Self,” noting that their decision to enter the profession represents a willingness to place service to the nation above personal convenience.

“You are, in this moment, the best of us. You stepped forward when you did not have to.Our national motto, ‘Country Above Self’—we say it at parades and print it on documents, but you live it. Every time you swap a family evening for a night patrol, that motto is in uniform,” Dr. Hanley said, highlighting the personal sacrifices that officers and their families make in the service of the country.

The acting prime minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the police force in maintaining high standards, improving efficiency and embracing modern policing methods. He also called on the new officers to hold the government accountable for ensuring that policing remains a well-supported and professional vocation.

In offering final words of encouragement, Acting Prime Minister Dr. Hanley urged the officers to uphold the law firmly while treating members of the public with compassion, fairness and respect.

“Go and serve. Perform when the law requires it and be kind whenever it allows. Treat every citizen the way you would want your own mother to be treated,” he urged.

The graduation of Police Training Course 47 represents another step in strengthening the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and reinforcing the Federation’s commitment to public safety, community protection and the continued professional development of its law enforcement personnel.