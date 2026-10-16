Constable Zaviah Harris Earns Best Recruit Award Of Course #47

Home / Local News / Constable Zaviah Harris Earns Best Recruit Award…

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, October 09, 2026 (SKNIS): The moment had not quite sunk in as yet on Thursday night (October 08, 2026) for Number 500 Zavian Harris. Harris, along with 27 other members of Course #47, had just participated in the Passing Out Ceremony at the Newtown Playing Field, becoming full-fledged officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. About a half an hour earlier, he was shaking hands with Acting Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, accepting the award for being the Best Recruit of Course #47.

“Growing up, I was taught not to really expect anything. You just do what you’re supposed to do to the best of your ability and whatever happens, happens,” he stated at a post-graduation celebration at the Police Training School. “If you get awarded, you get awarded. But if not, you did your best all the same.”

Trying his best also allowed Police Constable (PC) Harris to earn the Baton of Honour from Police Commissioner James Sutton and awards for Best at Pistol Shot and Best at Weapons Training. He joked that he only handled weapons while playing video games and credited his success to the mental strength reinforced by the six-month police training. His mother, Alicia Phillip, laid the foundation for his mental fortitude more than 20 years ago.

“My mother is one of my biggest backers,” he stated. “Every time I want to try to do something, she would try her best to equip me with the things I will need so I can just go and put my best foot forward. If anything happened during that time, like maybe sickness, injury or such, she always made sure I had what I needed to recover quickly so I could continue to push myself forward.”

That strong support is why PC Harris called his mom up to the podium to hug her and present a gift basket while delivering the Vote of Thanks at the Passing Out Ceremony. It was a genuine moment that had everyone applauding.

“I’m just overwhelmed,” Ms. Phillip said, as she reflected on the moment and the accomplishments of her firstborn. “I was breaking down emotionally, but I tried to stay strong as usual. I didn’t expect it, so it was really touching for me.”

The mother of six confessed that she had concerns when Zavian told her that he wanted to join the police force.

“His brother, who is the second of mine, he’s in the army. He’s a soldier, and he had just passed out,” she expressed. “So when he (Zavian) told me he was going to join the police, I was like, you know, having a soldier and having a police officer, how would I be able to cope with that, knowing that they wouldn’t be home too often and we grew up with everybody always together? So it was kind of tough for me, but then I still told him I would support him if that is what he chose.”

It was at the end of the post-graduation celebration at the Police Training School that the nerves sprung up for PC Harris.

“Wow, I feel really nervous,” he admitted.

No. 500 PC Harris will begin his career attached to the Traffic Department. While the challenge is new, his attitude is still the same.

“When I go out there, I will try my utmost best to do whatever I can to help better the community,” he indicated. “I don’t know how I will do it; I don’t know all that I will face as of today, but I will try my best.”