Recovery Reflections: PM Drew Says Medical Ordeal Strengthened His Resolve

Home / Local News / Recovery Reflections: PM Drew Says Medical Ordeal…

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 14th October 2026)-“When one faces his or her own mortality, one begins to see things somewhat differently.”

That was among the reflections shared by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew during his address to the nation on Tuesday 13th October 2026, as he spoke about his recent medical experience, his recovery and the matters he considers most important in life and national leadership.

PM Drew, who had been on medical leave, confirmed that he had completed both inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation and had been cleared by his doctors to resume full duties.

“Let me confirm that I have completed my rehabilitation, both inpatient and outpatient, and I am doing well,” he stated.

“I also want to confirm that I visited the doctors again today and I was given an excellent bill of health and I was told that I am fit to return to full duty.”

Dr. Drew’s medical absence followed a stroke caused by a dissection of the vertebral artery, a condition he-who is a trained medical doctor- publicly disclosed during a health update on Sunday 13th September 2026.

Of note, the first official announcement concerning his health was issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Monday 31st August, indicating that he had been admitted to the Joseph N. France General Hospital the previous evening after experiencing mild discomfort, nausea and a headache. He subsequently travelled overseas for specialised medical care and rehabilitation.

The Prime Minister further stated, during his address this time around, that his experience had strengthened his determination to continue serving.

“This experience has not weakened me at all. To the contrary, it has strengthened my resolve. I am ready to work,” he declared.

Reflecting on his experience, PM Drew said: “One begins to understand what truly matters.”

“And for me, what truly matters has always been the things that I consider to be truly important. My faith in God, my family, the love of the people, the health and well-being of every citizen, the future of our country, and the legacy we leave for our generations to come.”

He described the experience as both a trial and a testimony.

“This experience, as is obvious, has been a trial. But it has also been a testimony,” he stated.

“A testimony to the power of God, to the power of prayer, and a testimony to the love of my family and of a people.”

PM Drew thanked citizens and residents for the prayers, messages and expressions of support he received during his medical leave.

“Thank you for every prayer whispered in the quiet of the night. Thank you for every message, every call, every kind word,” he said.

“I felt your love and care. I felt your faith and I believe, I truly believe, that it helped to carry me through.”

He also acknowledged the support of his family.

“And to my wife, my son, my mother, my sisters, my family, you were my anchor,” he stated. “When I was weak, you were strong. When I was uncertain, you reminded me who I am. I love you more than words could say.”

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation to the doctors and nurses at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, medical teams and specialists in Martinique and Miami, the French and American embassies and their staff, and the Honorary Consul of the Commonwealth of Dominica in Martinique for assistance during his treatment and recovery.

“They treated me with skill but also with tenderness and I will never forget that,” he remarked.

PM Drew also thanked Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and members of the Cabinet for their work during his absence.

“To my colleague and brother, Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, you stepped up when I could not. To my entire cabinet, you kept the ship steady,” he stated.

Speaking about the administration’s operations during his medical leave, he said arrangements had been in place for the continuation of government business.

“While I was away, your government did not miss a beat. We have a mature and serious administration. Plans were in place. The transition was smooth. The work continued.”

He described that continuity as a testament to the strength of the country’s institutions and the maturity of his Cabinet colleagues.

Turning to the challenges facing citizens and residents, Dr. Drew acknowledged that some people may be discouraged by their circumstances.

“Some of you look at the world, at politics, at systems, at institutions and you feel discouraged. You feel forgotten. I do not dismiss that. I do not take it lightly,” he stated.

He also referred to several government priorities, including the 50-megawatt solar project, geothermal development in Nevis, the desalination plant, construction of the Basseterre High School and the greenhouse village initiative.

On the subject of water access, he claimed that the government had surpassed its goal of providing 24-hour water access to 70 per cent of the country.

“We will continue to advance in this regard. Clean, reliable water in every home. That is not a luxury. That is a right,” he stated.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of collective participation in national development.

“Progress is not just about government. It is about all of us. It is about a collective national effort,” he said.

“It is about neighbors helping neighbors. It is about believing again. It is about us working together for the betterment of all.”

PM Drew further announced that he would travel to Washington, D.C., to participate in a US-Caribbean dialogue on Thursday 15th October 2026.

He identified energy security, economic investment, national security, healthcare and opportunities for citizens among the matters to be discussed with senior United States officials.

“I consider my personal participation especially important,” he stated.

He said discussions had already begun on several partnerships and that he wanted to ensure continuity in those engagements.

PM Drew also indicated that he would return home shortly following the engagement in Washington.

He has reiterated his commitment to serving St. Kitts and Nevis and requested continued prayers from citizens and residents.