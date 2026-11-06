Descendants Of Kittitians And Nevisians Abroad Can Now Apply For Citizenship As Government Launches Citizenship Handbook

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Basseterre, Saint Kitts, November 3, 2026 (SKNIS): The children and grandchildren of Kittitians and Nevisians living overseas can now apply to become citizens of Saint Kitts and Nevis. The Ministry of National Security, Citizenship and Immigration began accepting applications on Monday, November 2, under the Saint Christopher and Nevis Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2026, which was passed by the National Assembly on October 23.

The opening of applications follows the publication of new citizenship regulations setting out the forms, documents and fees, and the launch of the Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Handbook, a plain-language guide for anyone who wants to know whether, and how, they can become a citizen.

The new law closes a gap that has existed since Independence in 1983. Until now, many people born abroad to Kittitian and Nevisian families had no way to claim the citizenship held by their parents or grandparents, particularly where a parent had never registered them as children.

The Act opens two new routes for adults born on or after September 19, 1983. The first is for those with a grandparent who was born, registered or naturalised in Saint Kitts and Nevis before Independence. The second is for those whose mother or father is a citizen, including a parent born in the Federation after 1983.

Applicants will need to show their family connection through birth certificates linking them to their parent or grandparent, together with a valid passport, photographs and police certificates from the countries in which they have lived. As with every application to be registered as a citizen, each one will undergo a security review before a decision is made.

Applications can be submitted at the Ministry’s Secretariat on Liverpool Row in Basseterre, at the Federal Office in Charlestown, Nevis, or at any Saint Kitts and Nevis embassy, high commission or consulate overseas, which will forward them to Basseterre.

The Citizenship Handbook walks readers through each path to citizenship, explaining who qualifies, what documents to bring, how much it costs and where to apply. It includes worked examples based on common family histories and a simple explanation of what it meant to be British on the eve of Independence, a question on which many older family claims depend. The Handbook, the Regulations and all application forms are available online at: https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/13a482c5-8978-f59c-8ab2-35a0a15f99df/Official_Saint_Kitts_and_Nevis_Citizenship_Handbook_2026.pdf and in print at the Ministry and the Federal Office.

The new regulations also introduce updated application forms for the other routes to citizenship, including naturalisation, renunciation and certificates for persons who are already citizens. The fees for these existing applications have not changed. Applications for a certificate confirming that a person is already a citizen do not require a security review, as no new citizenship is being granted. Applications by the spouses and minor children of citizens will continue under the existing 2024 regulations.

Persons at home and abroad with questions about their eligibility may contact the Ministry at (869) 467-1209 or NationalSecurity@gov.kn, or visit their nearest Saint Kitts and Nevis mission.

Download the Handbook: https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/13a482c5-8978-f59c-8ab2-35a0a15f99df/Official_Saint_Kitts_and_Nevis_Citizenship_Handbook_2026.pdf

Download the Regulations: https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/b5a42921-6ca4-5703-10dc-3cb953eba8a0/Saint_Christopher_and_Nevis_Citizenship_Adult_Applications_and_Forms_Regulations_No_27_of_2026.pdf