Deputy Premier Evelyn Reaffirms Commitment To Constituency Schools Through Annual Donations

Home / Local News / Deputy Premier Evelyn Reaffirms Commitment To Constituency…

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (November 05, 2026)- Deputy Premier and Parliamentary Representative for St. George’s, Honourable Eric Evelyn, has continued his annual tradition of making monetary donations to the three schools in his constituency, honouring a commitment to support the institutions through his personal finances.

On Thursday, November 05, Hon. Evelyn visited his alma mater, the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS), where he presented Principal Kayno David with a donation during the school’s morning assembly.

“Because Gingerland Secondary continues to shine and because I love this school and I love Gingerland, I come here annually to give a donation. It takes a lot to run the school and I know any donation garnered by the school is welcomed.

“I made that pledge several years ago and I’ve kept my promise that I would come back each year to make a donation and the school management would use it where needed as they see fit,” the Deputy Premier said.

Principal David expressed gratitude on behalf of the staff and student body, acknowledging Hon. Evelyn’s continued commitment and assuring him that the contribution would be put to good use.

The Joycelyn Liburd Primary School (JLPS) also benefited from the initiative. Deputy Principal Marva Bishop, speaking on behalf of the school, thanked the Deputy Premier for his continued support.

“We extend our appreciation for your annual donation. You not only come annually, you are always here to support us, so thank you from all of us here at JLPS,” she said.

Hon. Evelyn said he was pleased to make the contribution, noting that the students of JLPS consistently make their school and community proud. He encouraged them to continue striving for excellence, becoming responsible citizens and avoiding negative influences in society.

At the Gingerland Preschool, Hon. Evelyn presented the third donation and spent time with some of his youngest constituents. He commended Supervisor Pamela Elliott and her staff for their effective management of the school and their efforts to provide the children with a strong foundation for their academic and overall development.

Supervisor Elliott expressed appreciation for the Deputy Premier’s generosity and consistency.

“I want to say a big thank you to Honourable Evelyn for his continuous contribution to the school. He always keeps his promise and every year he turns up with a donation and we are extremely grateful to him, especially during these hard times, and we will definitely put the donation to work for the students.”

Hon. Evelyn has personally funded the annual donations to the three institutions for the past five years, demonstrating his continued commitment to supporting education and the development of young people in his constituency.