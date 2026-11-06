Crown To Candidate: Kalia Huggins Gives Reasoning For ‘Brave Move’ Entry Into Politics As PLP Completes Candidate Slate

Home / Local News / Crown To Candidate: Kalia Huggins Gives Reasoning…

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 5th November 2026)-“I’m brave because I see the problems. I’m brave because somebody needed to speak up.”

So said former National Carnival Queen Kalia Huggins, who was unveiled as the opposition People’s Labour Party’s (PLP) candidate for St. Christopher Six on Sunday, 1st November 2026, in Parson’s Village (at the Parsons Harrdcourt), completing the party’s eight-candidate slate for the next general election.

Huggins, who is currently employed at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, won the National Carnival Queen title in December 2011 while representing that financial institution-her sponsor.

She described her decision to enter electoral politics as a bold move, saying “and you know the funny thing is me making this bold move and bold statement. I am fearless. I am fearless.”

Later in her presentation, she explained why she considered herself brave.

“I’m brave because if I step down, who can do it? Who going to do it?”

Huggins questioned whether abstaining from voting because of dissatisfaction with existing conditions would bring about change, arguing that such a decision would allow the same cycle to continue.

“So why do we sit back and say me ain’t going to vote because nothing happening? Let we make something happen now,” she stated.

The new candidate said she had been interacting with residents of Constituency Six before her official introduction.

“I walk six even before it was revealed,” she remarked.

“I have listened. I have heard and trust me there are stories and times when I wanted to cry.”

Huggins also referred to her own experiences growing up.

“I have been in the same shoes of everybody who stands here with me tonight. If you know me, you know I never had life easy,” she said.

During her address, she raised concerns about sporting facilities, agriculture, fishing, youth opportunities and community development.

Among the issues highlighted were the condition of basketball and netball courts, access to water for farmers, the cost of equipment for fishermen and the need for a health centre in Newton Ground.

She also questioned the opportunities available for young people to develop practical skills and suggested that apprenticeship programmes could provide training and employment opportunities.

On political representation, Huggins stated: “When you ask for a representative, you’re asking for that person to represent you, to be your voice.”

She continued: “When they speak, they’re speaking with you in mind. Nobody is supposed to be left behind.”

Huggins, who spoke about her involvement in sports and community projects, referred to improvements undertaken with residents, including painting sporting facilities and bus stops in several communities.

“Every project that I’ve done in six, I’ve never done it on my own,” she stated.

She also addressed opportunities for young people to become involved in leadership.

“No one is supposed to tell young people wait the turn,” she remarked.

“Young people need the support. They need the guidance. They need the help.”

Huggins thanked the PLP for the opportunity to contest the constituency.

“I am here because I have heard you. I am here because I have been listening,” she stated.

The current long standing Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Six is Dr. Denzil L. Douglas of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), a former Prime Minister and former leader of the party. Douglas has represented the constituency since March 1989.