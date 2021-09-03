BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 3rd September 2021)- Saddlers resident 21-year-oldKeniqua David, a young mother of an infant, who had to be extricated from a vehicle that crashed into a container chassis, died more than eight hours later at the hospital, according to information from a police report.

She succumbed to injuries in the aftermath of an accident crash in Bird Rock on Friday 27th August 2021 of which she was a passenger.

Images of the accident scene as seen by this media house shows an extensively damaged vehicle.

Social media has been flooded with wordy tributes, memorial tattoos and the sharing of images of many fashionable photos of the young woman said to be known by the nickname ‘Kay Kay’.

This media house understands that the deceased is well-known for her track and field abilities having been a star runner when she attended the Basseterre High School.

Police say the accident involved motor jeep P6667, which is owned and was being driven by Kellian Hazel of St. Paul’s.

As gathered, her baby girl-believed to be under a year- is among her loved ones. Social media images include warm moments of mother-daughter bonding.

Investigations so far have revealed that close to 1 a.m., Hazel exited the parking lot of a club in Bird Rock and collided with a 40ft container chassis. The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services had to be called to extricate David who was in the front passenger seat. Both Hazel and David were transported to the JNF General Hospital via the Emergency Medical Service.

Hazel was treated and discharged for injuries to his hand while David succumbed to her injuries close to midnight on August 27.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Up to press time on Thursday 2nd September 2021, there was no update.