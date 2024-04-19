Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsC. F. Bryant College to Boost Recruitment of Women in Non-Traditional Courses

C. F. Bryant College to Boost Recruitment of Women in Non-Traditional Courses

General NewsWorkers News

Published on

By Admin
President Abraham (left) and Mr. Wilkin appeared on InFocus on April 18, 2024
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 18, 2024 (SKNIS): The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) in St. Kitts is poised to step up recruitment initiatives to get more women involved in technical and vocational fields traditionally dominated by men.

The college’s newest project, which was launched on April 09, 2024, offers training to persons in solar photovoltaic and electrical vehicle maintenance and repair, and features one female and fourteen male students.

On the April 18, edition of the radio and television programme InFocus, Fitzroy Wilkin, project lead for the Caribbean Centre of Excellence in Research, Innovation, and Workforce Training project as it is officially dubbed, said he hoped to see more applications from women.

“The only disappointment … was the response from the female gender. I really expected a higher number,” Mr. Wilkin stated, noting that plans are being developed to aggressively attract more women to sign up for the second cohort of the free training.

CFBC President, Andrew Abraham, noted that the educational institution has seen some progress with female enrolment in areas such as carpentry, automotive and electrical. Additionally, CFBC is collaborating with partners to offer training for participants in Phase II of the Women Employment Entrepreneurship and Financial Inclusion Project.

“It is encouraging, and for us as it relates to the renewable energy programme, we are going to be more direct in terms of targeting women to enroll in the programme to begin the process of removing that gender bias, and so we will have more spaces available for women,” President Abraham stated, while encouraging females listening and viewing the programme to apply for technical and vocational courses.

“The [Business] Professional Women is an entity that we are going to be targeting of course,” he added. “We have one of the more active members of that body in Dr. Christine Walwyn, who we will be meeting with shortly to discuss other projects that CFBC can partner with to create additional opportunities for women.”

Mr. Abraham indicated that the non-traditional fields are welcoming to women. He cited the success of Anelda Maynard-Tate, a respected certified professional who taught electrical at CFBC for seven years as a model for women interested in the field.

Latest articles

Crime

Emergency Cabinet Meeting Addresses Recent Surge in Violent Crime

In response to the recent surge in violent crime incidents within our Federation, an emergency Cabinet meeting was convened today, April 18, to address the situation. The meeting, chaired by the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister, was held to assess the current state of affairs and to strategise on measures to ensure the safety and security of our citizens.
General News

Innovative Farming Practices to Take Centre Stage at the 29th Annual Agriculture Open Day as the Ministry Advances Sustainable Agriculture

This year’s Agriculture Open Day, traditionally a showcase for farmers, fishers, and agro-processors to display their goods, will feature a new addition from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Marine Resources. The event will introduce innovative practices to the farming and fishing communities, aligning with the ministry's commitment to sustainable agriculture.
General News

St. Kitts Agriculture Open Day to Include Veterinary Services for the First Time Ever

For the first time in its history, the 29th Edition of the Agriculture Open Day in St. Kitts slated for Thursday, April 25, and Friday, April 26, 2024, at the Royal Basseterre Valley National Park, will include veterinary (VET) services, introducing a new dimension to the event focusing on animal welfare and public health.
General News

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to Hold Official Funeral for Alphonso “Bridges” Bridgewater

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis announces with deep sorrow, the passing of Alphonso “Bridges” Bridgewater, a beloved member of our community. In recognition of his significant contributions and legacy, an Official Funeral will be held to honour his life and achievements.

More like this

Crime

Emergency Cabinet Meeting Addresses Recent Surge in Violent Crime

In response to the recent surge in violent crime incidents within our Federation, an emergency Cabinet meeting was convened today, April 18, to address the situation. The meeting, chaired by the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister, was held to assess the current state of affairs and to strategise on measures to ensure the safety and security of our citizens.
General News

Innovative Farming Practices to Take Centre Stage at the 29th Annual Agriculture Open Day as the Ministry Advances Sustainable Agriculture

This year’s Agriculture Open Day, traditionally a showcase for farmers, fishers, and agro-processors to display their goods, will feature a new addition from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Marine Resources. The event will introduce innovative practices to the farming and fishing communities, aligning with the ministry's commitment to sustainable agriculture.
General News

St. Kitts Agriculture Open Day to Include Veterinary Services for the First Time Ever

For the first time in its history, the 29th Edition of the Agriculture Open Day in St. Kitts slated for Thursday, April 25, and Friday, April 26, 2024, at the Royal Basseterre Valley National Park, will include veterinary (VET) services, introducing a new dimension to the event focusing on animal welfare and public health.

Subscribe

To get email updates from The Labour Spokesman.