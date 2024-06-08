Got NEWS? Email Us
Gun, Ammunition Handed In Days Into Amnesty Period 

Published on

By Admin
BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (Thursday 6th June 2024)-In a recent update from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), it was reported that one firearm with ammunition were surrendered eight days into the gun amnesty period.

A spokesperson from the police public relations department informed the media on Thursday 6th June that: “There was one (1) firearm surrendered to the RSCNPF during the recent amnesty period.” 

It was further revealed that the weapon was surrendered on May 17, 2024, and that it was a .380 RG Revolver, and it was surrendered along with sixteen (16) matching rounds (.380) of ammunition.

The current amnesty period was initiated following the successful passage of the Firearms (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in parliament on Thursday 9th May.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Terrance Drew announced the start of a 15-day gun amnesty effective Friday 10th May to 25th May. 

The period allowed individuals to voluntarily surrender illegal firearms and ammunition to the nearest police station without fear of prosecution. Residents were encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to turn in illegal weapons.

The authorities provided clear instructions for the surrender process, advising individuals to contact any police station in either St. Kitts or Nevis, preferably the one closest to where the firearm is located. Individuals were to inform a police officer, whether on duty or not, of their intention to surrender the firearm and ammunition. 

Additionally, firearms could have been delivered to any attorney-at-law, who would then contact and surrender the items to the closest police station.

PM Drew emphasized the importance of this initiative, highlighting its role in improving public safety and reducing gun-related violence in the federation. 

