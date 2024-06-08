Douglas Responds to “Baseless” Claims by MSR

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 5th June 2024)- Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment Dr. Denzil L. Douglas has issued a rebuttal to a recent civil claim filed by MSR Hotels & CO. Ltd., MSR Media International LLC, and Philippe Martinez concerning St. Kitts-Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

“These allegations are baseless, malicious, and are deliberate attacks intending to destroy my reputation, character, and legacy,” he says in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 3rd June 2024.

The 102-page legal document filed in the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division, names Dr. Douglas and other parties in the plaintiff section.

According to Dr. Douglas: “The Civil Claim filed against me makes very serious allegations in my personal capacity as well as in my capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. I categorically deny the allegations that have been levelled against me, all of which are ridiculously false accusations made by the Plaintiffs in the Claim. The document is riddled with hearsay. These allegations are baseless, malicious, and are deliberate attacks intending to destroy my reputation, character, and legacy.”

He emphasized his commitment to public service and integrity, noting, “Over the last thirty-five years I have dedicated my life to public service and have always upheld the highest standards of integrity and transparency in my work. There is nothing in the allegations which warrants any further response or immediate attention.”

Highlighting the achievements of his tenure, Dr. Douglas referenced the impact of the CBI Programme.

“I am proud of the record of achievements of the Government that I led from 1995-2015 and the work we did to transform the Citizenship by Investment Programme into one of inclusion. The Programme, modernized by the Government I led, is single-handedly responsible for the socioeconomic fortunes of our beautiful country over the last two decades. This is an unchallengeable fact,” he stated.

Dr. Douglas expressed confidence in his eventual vindication. “Should it become necessary I have every confidence that given the opportunity to put the plaintiffs to proof on these sinister allegations in a Court of law they will prove to be untrue and my name will be vindicated,” he asserted.

He also conveyed his gratitude for the support he has received.

“I am grateful for the hundreds of calls and messages of well wishes and concerns over these past few days from citizens home and abroad. I assure you that justice will prevail, and the mischief makers along with their accomplices on the ground here in St. Kitts and Nevis will not triumph in their long-held obsession to distort the history of this country and the legacy I have built,” he stated.