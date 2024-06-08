Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsDouglas Responds to “Baseless” Claims by MSR

Douglas Responds to “Baseless” Claims by MSR

General NewsLocal Politics

Published on

By Admin
Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment Dr. Denzil L. Douglas
spot_img

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 5th June 2024)- Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment Dr. Denzil L. Douglas has issued a rebuttal to a recent civil claim filed by MSR Hotels & CO. Ltd., MSR Media International LLC, and Philippe Martinez concerning St. Kitts-Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

 “These allegations are baseless, malicious, and are deliberate attacks intending to destroy my reputation, character, and legacy,” he says in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 3rd June 2024.

The 102-page legal document filed in the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division, names Dr. Douglas and other parties in the plaintiff section. 

According to Dr. Douglas: “The Civil Claim filed against me makes very serious allegations in my personal capacity as well as in my capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. I categorically deny the allegations that have been levelled against me, all of which are ridiculously false accusations made by the Plaintiffs in the Claim. The document is riddled with hearsay. These allegations are baseless, malicious, and are deliberate attacks intending to destroy my reputation, character, and legacy.”

He emphasized his commitment to public service and integrity, noting, “Over the last thirty-five years I have dedicated my life to public service and have always upheld the highest standards of integrity and transparency in my work. There is nothing in the allegations which warrants any further response or immediate attention.”

Highlighting the achievements of his tenure, Dr. Douglas referenced the impact of the CBI Programme. 

“I am proud of the record of achievements of the Government that I led from 1995-2015 and the work we did to transform the Citizenship by Investment Programme into one of inclusion. The Programme, modernized by the Government I led, is single-handedly responsible for the socioeconomic fortunes of our beautiful country over the last two decades. This is an unchallengeable fact,” he stated.

Dr. Douglas expressed confidence in his eventual vindication. “Should it become necessary I have every confidence that given the opportunity to put the plaintiffs to proof on these sinister allegations in a Court of law they will prove to be untrue and my name will be vindicated,” he asserted.

He also conveyed his gratitude for the support he has received.

 “I am grateful for the hundreds of calls and messages of well wishes and concerns over these past few days from citizens home and abroad. I assure you that justice will prevail, and the mischief makers along with their accomplices on the ground here in St. Kitts and Nevis will not triumph in their long-held obsession to distort the history of this country and the legacy I have built,” he stated.

SourceSpokesman Newsroom

Latest articles

Crime

Gun, Ammunition Handed In Days Into Amnesty Period 

In a recent update from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), it was reported that one firearm with ammunition were surrendered eight days into the gun amnesty period.
General News

First cohort of 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatchers on Nevis receive international public safety certification 

Thirteen individuals have successfully completed the NEVCOM Telecommunicator Training ahead of the implementation of the Nevis 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatch System.
General News

PM Drew Says Gov’t “Ahead of the Game” in CBI Good Governance 

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, Minister of National Security and Finance, has restated his government's commitment to good governance and regulation of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, highlighting the criminalization of underselling and discounting of passports as one of the key steps put in place under his new administration upon taking office.
Social Commentary

A Call to Action: Conserve Water in St. Kitts and Nevis

Water is the essence of life. It sustains our bodies, nourishes our crops, powers our businesses and maintains the natural ecosystems that underpin our planet's health.

More like this

Crime

Gun, Ammunition Handed In Days Into Amnesty Period 

In a recent update from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), it was reported that one firearm with ammunition were surrendered eight days into the gun amnesty period.
General News

First cohort of 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatchers on Nevis receive international public safety certification 

Thirteen individuals have successfully completed the NEVCOM Telecommunicator Training ahead of the implementation of the Nevis 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatch System.
General News

PM Drew Says Gov’t “Ahead of the Game” in CBI Good Governance 

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, Minister of National Security and Finance, has restated his government's commitment to good governance and regulation of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, highlighting the criminalization of underselling and discounting of passports as one of the key steps put in place under his new administration upon taking office.

Subscribe

To get email updates from The Labour Spokesman.