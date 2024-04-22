Workers’ Union Launches Online Campaign Ahead of Labour Day

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Wednesday 17th April 2024)-In anticipation of Labour Day, the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU), has launched its ‘Workers Matter First’ online campaign, aimed at amplifying the voices of workers and fostering a culture of advocacy and solidarity.

With the theme ‘Workers Matter First,’ the campaign- which kicked off on Monday 8th April 2024- underscores the union’s unwavering commitment to prioritising the rights, welfare, and interests of workers across St. Kitts and Nevis.

SKNT&LU General Secretary Precious Mills expressed excitement about the launch of the campaign, emphasizing its significance in the lead-up to Labour Day.

“As we approach Labour Day, it is fitting that we reaffirm our dedication to putting workers at the forefront of our agenda. The ‘Workers Matter First’ campaign serves as a rallying cry for workers’ rights and highlights the importance of collective action in advancing the interests of workers,” she stated.

“Stay connected with the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union online and let your voice be heard. Workers matter first, now and always,” she urged also.

According to the Union official, another exciting near future aspect would see a platform for union membership online registration, noting that “Workers would soon be able to enjoy the convenience of being able to become registered union members and pay their dues online.”

Of note, the campaign, which spans various digital platforms via social media, specifically WhatsApp and Facebook, aims to raise awareness about key issues affecting workers, provide resources and support, and promote solidarity among workers.

The Union is of the view that by leveraging the power of digital communication, the SKNT&LU seeks to engage with a broader audience and empower workers to actively participate in union activities and advocacy efforts.

“We believe that workers’ voices must be heard, respected, and valued,” Mills remarked whilst adding “Through the ‘Workers Matter First’ campaign, we are inviting workers from all sectors to join us in advocating for their rights, advocating for better working conditions, and advocating for a fair and just society for all.”

In the spirit of Labour Day, the SKNTLU is encouraging workers to join the ‘Workers Matter First’ campaign and be part of a movement dedicated to advancing the rights and dignity of workers. By participating in the campaign, workers can contribute to building a stronger, more united workforce and advocate for positive change in their workplaces and communities.

As Labour Day approaches, the SKNTLU remains committed to its mission of promoting workers’ rights, advocating for social justice and building a better future for all workers. Join the ‘Workers Matter First’ campaign today and be part of the movement for change.

Workers can follow and interact with the campaign by adding (and sending a message to) the Union’s WhatsApp via 661-2544 and also by hitting ‘LIKE’ and ‘Follow’ via its official www.facebook.com/SKNTLU page.

Workers are also being encouraged to become unionised members by registering at the Union’s office at Masses House on Church Street ($10 registration with weekly dues at $5).