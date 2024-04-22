3 Killed, 2 Injured in 4 Days

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 18th April 2024)- Information reaching this media house suggests that in light of the recent deadly shootings in the Newtown community, members of the public have been expressing their views that ‘hot spot’ police patrol is necessary.

A recent spate of gun violence on St.Kitts has left three young men dead and another two injured over the course of four days.

Dead are 31-year-old Shaquille Chumney of East Street, Newtown, 18-year-old Crisbel Rivera, a Dominican Republic national residing in Carty Alley, Newtown and another male –believed to be in his 30s or 40s- who police did not identify up to press time on the day in question –Thursday 18th April 2024.

Injured are 59-year-old Neal Nicholls of Gillard Meadows and 34-year-old Devon Norford of Lover’s Lane, Cayon.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is actively investigating these shooting incidents.

A spokesperson from the Police Department informed local reporters that on Thursday 18th April 18th, shortly before 2 PM, a shooting incident was reported at John Street, Newtown. It was further reported that one person has been confirmed as deceased, and that further details will be provided as soon as available.

The day before (on 17th April), between 8:30 PM and 9:00 PM, on John Street in Newtown, Rivera, was fatally shot by an armed assailant. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours after that deadly shooting, between 11:30PM and 12AM, Norford of Lover’s Lane, Cayon, fell victim to a targeted attack, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Norford survived the ordeal and is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

Police say officers responded to the scene and observed and spoke with Norford who reported that he had been approached and fired at by an armed assailant.

Furthermore, Norford stated that he fled in the direction of the Cayon Police Station to seek assistance.

Reportedly, he was soon thereafter transported by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) first to the Mary Charles Hospital in Molineaux, then to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for treatment of his injuries, and warded in stable condition.

Two days before between 5:30PM and 6PM and on April 15th, 2024, at the Newtown Fisheries Complex, Chumney was fatally wounded.

Police say responding to the scene, officers observed Chumney sitting near the gazebo with multiple gunshot wounds about the body. He was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that Chumney had been accosted and fatally woundedby a single armed assailant who fired several times in his direction.

During the attack, Nicholls sustained a single gunshot wound to one of his ankles. He was transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital by a private vehicle where he was treated and later discharged.

Police say should anyone have any information about this or any other criminal incidents, they are strongly encouraged to contact the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline, 707.