Emergency Cabinet Meeting Addresses Recent Surge in Violent Crime

Basseterre, St Kitts, April 18, 2024 (Cabinet Secretariat): In response to the recent surge in violent crime incidents within our Federation, an emergency Cabinet meeting was convened today, April 18, to address the situation. The meeting, chaired by the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister, was held to assess the current state of affairs and to strategise on measures to ensure the safety and security of our citizens.

Updates and information were received from the Ministry of National Security, providing valuable insights into the ongoing efforts to address these concerning developments. Despite being overseas on national duties, Prime Minister, The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, has been fully briefed by the national security apparatus and remains actively engaged in the government’s response.

While these incidents are deeply troubling, it is important for the public to know that our national security remains solidly intact. The safety and well-being of our citizens are our utmost priority, and we are committed to taking decisive action to address these challenges.

We understand the profound grief and pain experienced by the families who have lost loved ones to these senseless acts of violence. Our hearts go out to you during this difficult time, and we offer our sincerest condolences and support. No words can adequately express the magnitude of your loss, but please know that you are not alone. We stand with you, ready to provide whatever assistance and comfort we can offer as you navigate through this tragedy.

It is imperative that we come together as a community during these challenging times. Let us reaffirm our commitment to respect, love, and support one another. We must reject violence and instead strive for peaceful resolutions to conflicts.

In line with our commitment to transparency and open communication, we encourage the public to tune in to the previously-planned Ministry of National Security Press Conference scheduled for tomorrow, April 19, at 10:00 am. This will provide further updates and information on the steps being taken to address the current situation.

We urge the public to stay informed, remain calm, and continue to work together towards a safer and more secure future

for all.